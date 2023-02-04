Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New desert, Liyue expansion, Tree of Dreams, and artifacts

There are several new Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks detailing some information on new areas and content for players to enjoy in the update. Everything shown here is subject to change, especially since the credibility of some of the rumors is a bit sketchy.

Nonetheless, the following leaks provide the best information that Travelers currently have access to regarding new Genshin Impact 3.6 content. Stuff covered here includes:

New areas, including another Sumeru desert and a Liyue expansion

Tree of Dreams can go up to Level 50

Two new artifact sets

Minor storyline spoilers

New enemies

There are different sources involved for these leakers' information on these topics.

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks: New areas and artifacts

A leak from NGA (Image via NGA)

The first leak to cover is an unverified one that summarizes some other older leaks that have been popping up in recent weeks. The new desert area was previously leaked to be above the Desert of Hadramaveth from Version 3.4. An image of that region can be seen below.

An old leak regarding the desert expansion (Image via genshinBLANK)

Chenyu Vale is referenced in the Echoes of an Offering artifact set, with the only official information about it being that it's in Liyue. Leaker Yukizero did once claim that Chenyu Vale and the Sumeru desert expansion in Genshin Impact 3.6 is fake, but there are contradictory NGA leaks that state the opposite.

If there is a new Sumeru desert expansion, then Vanarana's Favor from the Tree of Dreams should finally be able to get to Level 50. In related news, Liyue's rumored Chenyu Vale will supposedly have a new tree, although not much has been revealed about it thus far.

The file names do reference a "GiantTree." Ergo, a new tree in Liyue is believable. Other interesting file names here are "Khaenri_ah_Door" and "BlackAbyss." This old leak was back from the 3.3 beta, so a lot could have changed for Genshin Impact 3.6 since then.

New artifacts

The images of the new leaked artifact sets have already been revealed to the public, courtesy of the above tweet. Unfortunately for Travelers, there is no information on their 2-piece or 4-piece set effects, let alone how one could theoretically obtain them.

Even the names of the new artifacts are currently unknown. It is worth noting that artifacts are released every three updates. Version 3.0 and 3.3 had two sets. Thus, it's only logical that Genshin Impact 3.6 will also have some artifacts to continue the pattern.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 news

ProjectENKA @ProjectENKA1 Storyline with Aranara in 3.6 Everything is subject to change



- In patch 3.6, we will continue the storyline with Aranara.



Via genshin World Storyline with Aranara in 3.6 Everything is subject to change- In patch 3.6, we will continue the storyline with Aranara.Via genshin World 🔘 Storyline with Aranara in 3.6 Everything is subject to change- In patch 3.6, we will continue the storyline with Aranara.Via genshin World

There isn't much else leaked about Genshin Impact 3.6 than what has already been shown above. This tweet merely states a leaker's information regarding how the next update will continue the Aranara story. No exact details about the plot or how long it will take to complete have yet been unveiled.

Some leaked enemies from leaker 妮可少年 include:

Anemo Hilichurl Ranger

Hydro Hilichurl Ranger

An Abyss enemy with four aura elements and a shield

Hydro Consecrated

Dendro Consecrated

Apep

That's everything from this roundup of leaks for the upcoming Version Update. Travelers will eventually find out what's real and what's fake once the beta test for this patch starts.

Poll : 0 votes