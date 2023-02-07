Recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed Baizhu's potential kit and signature weapon. Although HoYoverse is yet to confirm his availability as a playable character, many leakers suspect that he will be released in the 3.6 update along with another Dendro unit, Kaveh.

Baizhu was initially introduced during Liyue's Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 1.1, and interestingly, he was the first and only character prior to Sumeru's release who was confirmed to possess the Dendro vision.

Here is everything that has been leaked about his abilities and a supposed new weapon.

Baizhu will be a shielder and sub-DPS unit based on Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks

Based on a Reddit post by u/vivliz, Baizhu is capable of creating a shield using his Elemental Skill, and contrary to previous expectations, he won't be a healer unit. It is speculated that he will play the role of a support or sub-DPS unit that can convert all of his ATK stats into Elemental Mastery.

According to another leak by NGA, Baizhu will supposedly become playable as a 5-star Catalyst user capable of creating a shield using his Elemental Skill, which matches the data from the previous leak.

Although the full effects of his Elemental Burst have not been revealed, it seems to be a set of coordinated attacks with Changsheng, much similar to Yelan's own coordinated attack from her Elemental Burst. Additionally, he seems to be able to decrease the enemy's Dendro resistance and also increase the damage from Dendro-based attacks.

On a side note, for those who are not aware, Changsheng is the name of Baizhu's pet snake that can usually be seen around his neck.

More Genshin Impact leaks also revealed what could be Baizhu's potential signature weapon, Primordial Jade Regalia, which might also be the third weapon in the Primordial Jade series from Liyue. While the leaks don't mention any of its abilities or stats, based on the stats of the previous two weapons from the same series, it is expected to have a similar CRIT Rate second stat.

One of the images in the post also details the beautiful lore behind the weapon while stating that its release date is unknown and that the information is subject to change.

Baizhu's possible new signature catalyst, Primordial Jade Regalia, also matches the data leaked during the 1.3 update, so the community expects the Primordial Jade series to get more weapons in the future.

Other Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks and information

It was previously speculated that Genshin Impact would release another Sumeru region in the 3.6 update. However, the latest leaks reveal that the new region will be in Liyue. The leaker suspects that the new subarea will be Chenyu Vale, a place with many streams and mountains.

Additionally, based on leaks by ProjectENKA, fans might receive a new World Quest series, which will be a sequel to the Aranyaka Quest Series, one of the longest quest chains in the game.

Further, assuming HoYoverse follows the previous Archon rerun banner pattern, Nahida may get her first rerun banner in Genshin Impact 3.6 alongside Shenhe and Baizhu.

