Shenhe's birthday in Genshin Impact: Mail, gifts and more

Shenhe, a newly released five-star character in Genshin Impact, is celebrating her birthday today. The Cryo Polearm user can fulfil the role of an ATK booster and received a mixed response from the community on her launch.

The birthdays of the characters in Genshin Impact have always been a great occasion. Travelers around the world get a dish and some valuable materials as free rewards.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact The first step in practicing the adepti arts is to be calm. Let your power flow through your fingertips, like this.



Hmm? "Happy Birthday"?



I feel that my mortal destiny has ended, and that my date of birth isn't of great importance...



But I am very happy to have your blessing. The first step in practicing the adepti arts is to be calm. Let your power flow through your fingertips, like this.Hmm? "Happy Birthday"?I feel that my mortal destiny has ended, and that my date of birth isn't of great importance...But I am very happy to have your blessing. https://t.co/NwvfwtMhvr

Here's everything to know about Shenhe's birthday, the mail, and more.

Shenhe's birthday gifts in Genshin Impact revealed

Players will receive the following gifts on March 10 for free:

Heartstring Noodles

Whopperflower Nectar x 10

Heartstring Noodles seem to be Shenhe's favorite dish. It is no surprise that this dish also works similarly to the Cryo support character, and increases the ATK of all party members by 274 for 300 seconds.

On the flip side, the Whopperflower Nectar is a common ascension material dropped by Whopperflowers in the open-world. At the moment, the likes of Ganyu, Hu Tao, Keqing, Mona, Sayu, Shenhe, and Sucrose use these materials for ascension and talent leveling up.

Zenayya @awokaowkokwok twitter.com/GenshinImpact/… Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact The first step in practicing the adepti arts is to be calm. Let your power flow through your fingertips, like this.



Hmm? "Happy Birthday"?



I feel that my mortal destiny has ended, and that my date of birth isn't of great importance...



But I am very happy to have your blessing. The first step in practicing the adepti arts is to be calm. Let your power flow through your fingertips, like this.Hmm? "Happy Birthday"?I feel that my mortal destiny has ended, and that my date of birth isn't of great importance...But I am very happy to have your blessing. https://t.co/NwvfwtMhvr Happy birthday shenhe!! Happy birthday shenhe!! 💗 twitter.com/GenshinImpact/…

It is worth noting that the aforementioned rewards won't expire as the in-game mail now has a separate section for gifts. However, players must log in today or they won't be able to get Shenhe's gifts.

How good is Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Shenhe undoubtedly has a very niche kit for a five-star character. Her sole purpose is to assist other Cryo damage dealers like Ayaka, Ganyu, Chongyun, and Kaeya. Moreover, support characters like Rosaria and Diona deal a lot more damage with the Icy Quills from Shenhe's Elemental Skill.

As a result, Shenhe can be efficiently used in mono Cryo teams. From the looks of it, every element in the game will soon have their top tier support units. For instance, there is already Gorou for Geo, Shenhe for Cryo, and Kujou Sara for Electro.

However, owing to her overly-specific team role, Shenhe hasn't received the best response so far. Even though her Story Quest is heart-touching, her performance on the battlefield wasn't enough to convince a lot of players.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.5 is live and Yae Miko's banner has been replaced by the rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

Thereafter, players can look forward to finally unlocking Ayato as a five-star Hydro Sword user and The Chasm in the 2.6 update.

Edited by Danyal Arabi