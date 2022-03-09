How to use Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact: Support abilities and constellation importance explained

Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact is a four-star Electro character who can buff up the damage of party members. She is primarily used with Electro units like Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun for best results.

Kujou Sara has a complex kit, especially the Elemental Skill. As a result, many players avoid using her.

Here's an in-depth look at Kujou Sara's unique support abilities and constellations in Genshin Impact, and why players should not overlook the potential of this character.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skil and Burst in Genshin Impact explained

Elemental Skill - Tengu Stormcall

Sara first retreats rapidly and then gains a Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds. If players hit a Charged Attack shot after using the skill, the Crowfeather Cover will be consumed, and the Crowfeather will spawn on the target location.

The Crowfeather in the target location deals Area of Effect (AoE) Electro DMG and buffs the ATK of party members in its AoE based on Sara's base ATK.

Hence, the ideal way to use this skill is Elemental Skill (E) > Charged Attack > Swap damage dealer.

Naturally, not a lot of players will like the idea of using the Charged Attack with a bow character. However, one of Sara's passive talents increases her CA speed after using the skill, and for their comfort, players can simply target the ground and summon the Crowfeather.

Elemental Burst

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst is a simpler ability. The character deals a ton of AoE Electro DMG through a Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker that spreads into four Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster.

Both Tengu Juurai: Titanbreaker and Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster buff the ATK of characters in their AoE like the Elemental Skill.

It is worth noting that Sara's Elemental Burst has high damage scaling, which is why she can be used as a burst DPS unit too.

Now that Kujou Sara's abilities in Genshin Impact have been explained, let's look at how her constellations can be beneficial.

Best constellations for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

C2- Dark Wings

After unleashing Tengu Stormcall (the Elemental Skill), Kujou Sara directly places a Crowfeather at her original location. This Crowfeather does 30% of its original DMG but buffs the party members equally.

Hence, if a player's goal is to use Sara just for the ATK buff, her C2 is great. It removes the importance of the Charged Attack from her playstyle.

C6- Sin of Pride

This constellation grants a 60% buff to the Crit Electro DMG dealt by characters who Sara's Elemental Skill has already buffed.

For instance, if Kujou Sara is at C6 and players buff Raiden Shogun with her skill, the latter's Electro DMG will have an increased Crit DMG of 60%.

This constellation is great for Electro teams in which Sara is placed with the likes of Yae Miko, Beidou, Raiden Shogun, and Keqing. Even though this constellation isn't snapshotable, it is highly desirable.

For all the aforementioned skills and abilities, Kujou Sara is rightly called the Electro Bennett of Genshin Impact. She is very flexible and can be used as an ATK booster in any team.

