Genshin Impact 2.6 beta fixes Yae Miko's kit, Elemental skill changes revealed

Genshin Impact released Yae Miko in the 2.5 update, and bugs related to auto-targeting severely affected her potential. Prominent streamers and content creators pointed out the issue, and it seems like miHoYo has finally made the required changes.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill can summon a maximum of three Sesshou Sakuras at once. These Sakuras automatically target enemies, which often leads to wastage of her Electro damage.

Here's everything to know about the latest changes made to Yae Miko's kit.

Genshin Impact 2.6 beta improves Yae Miko's Elemental Skill

Prominent leaker Ubatcha just revealed that the functioning of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill has been changed in the ongoing 2.6 beta testing.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Yae change



Yae's Sesshou Sakura now prioritise "Nearest", previously it was "Random"



The Sesshou Sakuras summoned by Yae's Elemental Skill will now prioritize 'Nearest' enemies. In contrast, the Sakuras in the public build currently prioritize 'Random' enemies.

The changes were showcased through a video in which Yae Miko can be seen defending herself against three Hilichurls. As advertised, the Sesshou Sakura on the field hit the nearest Hilichurls and avoided hitting any random enemies.

Players will be delighted to see the changes in Yae Miko's Elemental Skill, as this might help them in clearing end-game challenges and boss fights much more efficiently.

Is Yae Miko worth the Primogems following the 2.6 beta changes?

Owing to her poor auto-targeting, Yae Miko wasn't great in fights against the following Genshin Impact enemies:

Oceanid

Golden Wolflord

Ruin Hunter

Pyro Hypostasis

Azhdaha

Dvalin

Perpetual Mechanical Array

The aforementioned enemies have unique abilities related to flying, getting underground, and multiplication. As a result, Yae Miko's Sesshou Sakuras wrongly targeted the invincible portions and dealt no damage.

As of now, it is too early to assume that Yae Miko's credibility as a damage dealer will immensely increase with the changes in her kit. However, it is evident that the developers have realized the shortcomings and are trying their best to make the character better.

Yae Miko's banner in Genshin Impact version 2.5 will leave soon, and players still have a day to wish for her. Thereafter, the second phase of the update will bring in rerun banners for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

Raiden Shogun has lived up to her position as the Electro Archon and is one of the best DPS/sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. On the flip side, Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst user who is a master at healing party members.

Edited by Danyal Arabi