All Genshin Impact Shrine of Depths locations in Mondstadt

Genshin Impact players can find Shrines of Depths in the open world and get rewarded for opening them. All major regions, including Inazuma, Liyue, and Mondstadt, has 10 shrines, and each requires a key to be unlocked.

It is safe to assume that more shrines will be added to Genshin Impact with Sumeru's release.

The keys to open Shrines of Depths in the Mondstadt region can be obtained from Domains, Quests, and the Adventurer Handbook (tasks from Chapter 4 and Chapter 5).

Shrine of Depths locations in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact

1) Stormbearer Mountains

The first Shrine of Depths is located in the Stormbearer Mountains. Players can first use Starfell Lake's northern waypoint and then move north from there.



2) Starsnatch Cliff

The second shrine is located south of the Teleport Waypoint near Starsnatch Cliff.



3) Dadaupa Gorge

The third shrine can be found in the Dadaupa Gorge. It is near the edge of Dragonspine, and players will have to head west from the region's Teleport Waypoint.



4) Dadaupa Gorge

Another shrine is located in the Dadaupa Gorge. However, it is near the Falcon Coast. Players can either use the nearby domain or the central Teleport Waypoint.



5) Springvale

The Shrine of Depths is between Springvale, Windrise, Dadaupa Gorge, and the Falcon Coast. It is recommended to use the Teleport Waypoint near Springvale and then head east.



6) Springvale

Genshin Impact players can use the central Teleport Waypoint in Springvale to reach the sixth shrine and go east. They'll be required to climb some cliffs along the way.



7) Dawn Winery

This shrine is located between Dawn Winery, Springvale, and Wolvendom. Players can use Dawn Winery's Statue of Seven and head north to reach the desired location.



8) Wolvendom

The eighth Mondstadt Shrine of Depths is in Wolvendom. Travelers can teleport to Cecelia Garden through the waypoint and then move south.



9) Brightcrown Canyon

The shrine is located on the northwestern edge of Mondstadt near Brightcrown Canyon. Players can use the region's Teleport Waypoint and head north from there.



10) Dawn Winery

The final Shrine of Depths is towards the far east from the Stone Gate Teleport Waypoint near Dawn Winery. Reaching this location will certainly require a lot of sprinting, gliding, and climbing.



Each Shrine of Depths in the Mondstadt region will grant Genshin Impact players 40 Primogems. Hence, by unlocking all ten shrines, they can collect 400 Primogems quickly and spend them on Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, Ayato, or other characters.

