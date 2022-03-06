All upcoming Inazuma character reruns expected in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.5 is entering its second phase in a few days. Players will get to wish on two highly-anticipated rerun banners of Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi during the second phase of the version.

As players get introduced to new characters like Kamisato Ayato in the upcoming updates, they can also expect to see more Inazuma characters to have a rerun alongside such new characters.

The article will cover a list of upcoming Inazuma character reruns that players can expect to see in the upcoming updates.

Genshin Impact: All upcoming Inazuma character reruns along with Raiden Shogun and Kokomi

Players don't have to wait much longer to wish on the upcoming Inazuma character reruns. Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi's rerun banners are the latest reruns that will be active from March 8 to March 29, 2022.

Raiden and Kokomi are some of the best support characters in the game. Raiden is known for the unique playstyle of being a battery for the whole team while dealing damage as an on-field character.

Raiden has many team compositions she can fit into like Raiden National, Electro-charged teams, and Raiden Eula team comp. Sangonomiya Kokomi is an excellent healer who is also known for her rapid hydro application. Her ability to heal and be a hydro enabler provides a lot of flexibility in team composition. She also has her signature team “Sukokomon”.

According to recent leaks on Twitter, players can expect to see the rerun banner of Ayaka alongside Venti in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.6. The first half will only run with Kamisato Ayato’s banner. It is important to note that these are unverified leaks and players should take them with a grain of salt.

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the best cryo damage dealers released by Genshin Impact. She has great multipliers for her elemental bursts and her charged attacks. She can use her alternate sprint animation to infuse cryo into her normal and charged attacks, allowing her to deal high cryo damage.

Anemo Archon Venti is the game’s first crowd control character who can create a vortex that pulls nearby enemies and deals anemo damage with his elemental burst.

There is also speculation about Kazuha and Yoimiya having their rerun somewhere between version 2.6 to 2.7, but there is no evidence to back this speculation as of now. Ayaka and Yoimiya were released one after another in version 2.0. If either of them gets a rerun, then players can expect the other characters to have their reruns in the next patch.

