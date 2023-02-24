On February 24, 2023, Genshin Impact developers officially announced the release of Baizhu and Kaveh, two of the most anticipated units in recent times. Both of these characters will be released in the game alongside version update 3.6.

Baizhu is a character who has been present as an NPC (non-playable character) ever since the game's release back in 2020. After more than two years of anticipation, Baizhu is finally arriving as a playable unit.

Owner of Bubu Pharmacy



"There's a pharmacy in Liyue called Bubu, and in it is Dr. Baizhu. His skills make all illnesses better, but his medicines are really bitter!"



Kaveh, on the other hand, was introduced in Genshin Impact as the roommate of Alhaitham. He caught the attention of the community from the very moment that he made an appearance in the previous Sumeru quest. Similarly, players are excited to obtain him as a playable unit in the upcoming version.

Full details regarding Baizhu and Kaveh in Genshin Impact version 3.6

Baizhu in Genshin Impact is expected to be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user and a powerful support character. Leakers are claiming that he might be a Dendro version of Yelan with immense DPS capabilities at Constellation 6. Although this is speculative in nature, they're confident that he will be one of the meta units in the game.

Kaveh, on the other hand, will be a 4-star Dendro Claymore user. He has strong links to Alhaitham in Genshin Impact, with several leaks suggesting that Kaveh could potentially be one of the best supports for the former. In any case, being a 4-star character, there will always be questions regarding the viability of the unit until it's officially released.

Both Kaveh and Baizhu will be available in version 3.6, which will kick off on April 12. As of now, reports suggest that Baizhu will be in the first half of version 3.6, while Kaveh will be in the second half.

Kaveh, being a 4-star character, will most likely be put alongside other rerunning 5-star units. As of now, the characters expected to get a re-run are unknown. If fans want to try these characters out beforehand, they will have to gain access to Genshin Impact 3.6 beta version.

The beta version will be made available shortly and players can register for it through the game's official Discord server. Once version 3.6 officially launches, it will have the usual six-week duration.

This means that as long as Baizhu and Kaveh come in the first and second half of version 3.6, players will have around 21 days to pull each of them. This timeframe should allow fans to save enough Primogems for both of these units.

