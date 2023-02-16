Genshin Impact 3.7 character leaks: New Geo Catgirl design and release date

There haven't been any official images released or leaked that are associated with the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 Geo Catgirl character, yet some miscellaneous unofficial information about her has presented itself. Hence, the cover image merely uses a fan design for this entity, which a leaker complimented. This same individual also stated:

"The overall silhouette is very close to her design."

All Travelers have to go on regarding this new character are some rumored color palettes and fanart that are supposedly accurate. The leaker who rates such community-made creations is SYP (SpendYourPrimos), who has done the same in the past regarding older character leaks. Ergo, looking at fanart is a good way to gauge the general design of the upcoming Geo Catgirl.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Geo Catgirl character leaks

The cover photo of this article uses a fanart from @koohiirin, who originally posted it in the tweet shown above. More importantly, the leaker, SYP, mentions a color scheme along with a description.

Important things to note from the tweet above and other leaks made by SYP include:

She's pale and has green eyes.

She has blond hair that can reach her waist.

Her top is Inazuma-themed and is brown with a yellow omamori knot with a bell.

She also has sleeves separate from her top, which are teal and bluish.

This character also has a teal and bluish skirt with shorts.

Her midriff is exposed.

The ears are fake and are made of a brown fabric with floral patterns.

She actually has human ears

Her hair is a half-ponytail with an ahoge.

She has grey leg warmers.

Those notes help inspire people to make fanart that SYP would eventually rate. An example can be shown below.

The above fanart got an 8/10 rating, which is quite good. Any imperfections with it regarding the design of this Genshin Impact 3.7 character were pointed out by SYP. Apparently, the following attributes are very accurate:

Crop top

Hair

Ears

Leggings

Gloves

It is worth mentioning that this entity is merely called Geo Catgirl or sometimes Geo Neko. No known name for her has been revealed to the public yet.

Other known Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks about this character

The following information is supposedly known about the Geo Catgirl:

She will be in Genshin Impact 3.7

She comes from Inazuma

She has a connection to the Asase Shrine

The blonde character shown above resembles the Geo Neko

The Team China leaks also collaborate with some of SYP's points, such as her having a ponytail and an ahoge. Currently, there isn't any credible information regarding her gameplay, weapon, or rarity.

Potential release date

Current rumors suggest that the Geo Catgirl is playable in Genshin Impact 3.7. The banner phase of that update is unknown, at the time of writing. Therefore, she could have two potential release dates, depending on which half features her:

First half: Sometime around May 24, 2023

Sometime around May 24, 2023 Second half: Sometime around June 14, 2023

The above dates assume that Version 3.5 begins on March 1 and lasts for 42 days, and Version 3.6 starts on April 12 while also being 42 days long. Do note that the exact number of days these updates will stick around is unknown.

Thus, the above release dates are estimates assuming that the Geo Catgirl is released in Genshin Impact 3.7 and that HoYoverse doesn't change the current schedule.

