Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka rerun, new Geo character, and Inazuma festival in v3.7

Credible sources have shared new leaks regarding Genshin Impact version 3.7, which have taken the community by storm. They shed more light on the upcoming update and its contents. It is still too early to confirm the leaked content, which has been tagged as "questionable leaks" on r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks.

Here is a quick rundown of what the recent 3.7 leaks concern:

Potential Ayaka Rerun

New Geo character

New festival or themed event in Inazuma

In this article, Genshin Impact fans will learn everything the recent leaks have to say about the upcoming content in the patch 3.7 update. It is advised that readers take all the information provided below with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks hint at potential Ayaka rerun, new Geo character, and more

Not too long ago, reliable sources shared leaks about Baizhu's kit, signature weapon — a potential five-star estimated to debut in the version 3.6 update — and more. Now, the 3.7 leaks claim that Kamisato Ayaka will return to the Event-Wish banner for her rerun during the Inazuma festival event.

The character, also popularly known as the Shirasagi Himegimi, has not appeared on banners for almost a year now since her last appearance came in version 2.6.

Previous leaks confirmed that Ayaka would be getting a new four-star outfit skin in the version 3.4 update. This raised tons of rumors about a possible rerun for Ayaka in the same patch.

However, the Special Program offered by Genshin Impact officials removed all debut. The livestream unveiled the upcoming rerun banners, and Ayaka was not featured in them.

3.7 leaks reveal new Geo character from Inazuma

New leaks from credible sources hint at the arrival of a new Geo character when travelers visit Inazuma in a patch 3.7 update. The information reveals that this entity will use the model of a teen female (Ayaka/Yanfei) for their body.

However, details regarding their rarity and kit are currently unavailable. However, sources have offered descriptions of the new character's appearance.

Sources claim that fans can look up Pardofelis from Honkai Impact or Plusle (VTuber) to get an idea of what the entity will look like. Leakers also revealed that the new Geo character in Genshin Impact will be Nekomata, who will have two tails. As a yokai, she has connections with the Asase Shrine.

Furthermore, she will have long brown hair with a small ponytail and a long ahoge on her head. Sources also revealed that she will wear a blue sleeveless crop top with a short blue skirt, revealing part of her abdomen and thighs. Similar to high school girls, the new Genshin Impact character will also be seen wearing slouchy-styled socks.

