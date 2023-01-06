Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream highlights: New banners, region, events, and more

The Genshin Impact 3.4 livestream recently premiered, revealing a ton of new content for players to enjoy in the near future. The official announcements on the livestream included everything from new redemption codes and event wish banners to the recurring flagship event Lantern Rite.

The following new redemption codes were distributed during the 3.4 Special Program:

NS8TUVJYR4UH

NSQTVCKYRMDM

LB8SDUJYQ4V9

You should redeem them as soon as possible.

This article will outline all the major revelations from the livestream. Fans who missed it can update themselves about the Genshin Impact patch 3.4 update here.

Genshin Impact livestream highlights - All the latest content for 3.4 version update

Genshin Impact's 3.4 Special Program, also called The Exquisite Night Chimes, premiered on January 6, 2023. If interested, you can watch the entire livestream by clicking on the video above. The following content was officially announced:

New and rerun character banners

New area and boss

Return of Lantern Rites

Free 4-star Liyue character

New events

New skins for Lisa & Ayaka

The livestream gave tiny sneak peeks of new character showcases, events, skins, and much more.

New and rerun character banners

The new upcoming patch 3.4 update will include the following event wish banners:

Phase I - Alhaitham and Xiao (Yaoyao to debut as one of the featured 4-stars)

Phase II - Hu Tao and Yelan

The Phase I event-wish banners will drop alongside the version 3.4 update, which is expected to roll out on January 18, 2023. Although the Phase II banner currently does not have a release date, Genshin Impact fans may expect it to drop 21 days after the Phase I banners.

New area and boss

Genshin Impact officials continue to stretch Sumeru's desert, this time with the announcement of a new area named Desert of Hadramaveth. Players will have the opportunity to explore yet another unknown region and go against a boss named Setekh Wenut.

Based on recent leaks, the new boss will drop ascension materials used by Alhaitham. However, players will have to spend a lot of time and resin on Setekh Wenut.

Lantern Rite

The recurring flagship event Lantern Rite will return in the upcoming version update. As part of the new patch 3.4, the event will be called "The Exquisite Night Chimes."

Those who will be participating in the Lantern Rite for the first time are in for a great time. Genshin Impact players will be returning to Liyue Harbor to participate in all sorts of new events and grab tons of rewards like Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and more.

During every Lantern Rite, players can also get their hands on a free 4-star character from Liyue. In the upcoming patch 3.4, the new 4-star Yaoyao will become a part of this list.

New events

After Lantern Rite, players will still have several events to experience in the land of Inazuma. The livestream announced two new events, as shown in the tweet above. A sneak peek during the Special Program confirmed that both of them will be combat-oriented.

There is no doubt that participating in so many events will certainly help players gather tons of Primogems for their summons.

New skins for Lisa and Ayaka

Lastly, HoYoverse officials have revealed new skins for Lisa (4-star Electro) and Ayaka (5-star Cryo).

Players can obtain Lisa's skin for free as a reward by participating in the event "Second Blooming." But, they will have to spend Genesis Crystals to obtain the new Ayaka skin in Genshin Impact.

