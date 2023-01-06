How to get 300 primogems for free in Genshin Impact (January 6)

Genshin Impact recently held their latest 3.4 livestream premiere on January 06, 2023. During the special program, officials revealed three redemption codes for free Primogems.

300 Primogems can be claimed from these new codes, which are only available for a limited time (around 24 hours). Players can redeem these codes via the official website or in-game settings.

Once redeemed, the rewards are sent directly to the player's in-game mailbox to claim the Primogems, including other rewards such as Mora, Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit.

Here is everything players need to know about the new redemption codes and ways to redeem them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: New redeem codes from 3.4 Special Program (January 06)

#Genshinlmpact v3.4 Lantern Rite will give out a free 10 pull through login event v3.4 Lantern Rite will give out a free 10 pull through login event#Genshinlmpact https://t.co/lQu46tYVNU

The 3.4 Special Program was held live recently on January 06, 2023 on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. During the livestream event, the developers shared tons of official announcements about the new characters, weapons, events, and many other changes that will be added to the game in the near future.

In addition, the developers continued with their standard practice of revealing new redemption codes during random intervals.

Livestreams are a great opportunity for F2P players and low spenders to obtain some free Primogems while also staying up-to-date with the latest development of Genshin Impact. Here are the new redemption codes:

NS8TUVJYR4UH

NSQTVCKYRMDM

LB8SDUJYQ4V9

Keep in mind that these will be active for 24 hours. Hence, players have time till January 7, 2023 to claim the rewards from these new redemption codes before they become invalid.

Each code will provide 100 Primogems, meaning a total of 300, along with other rewards, including 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 50K Mora, and five Hero's Wit.

Methods to claim the 3.4 Special Program redeem codes (January 06)

Here are two methods players can use to claim these freebies from the 3.4 livestream codes in Genshin Impact:

Official Redemption Site

In-game "Redeem Now" settings

HoYoverse has its own official redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown above, Genshin Impact officials have their own dedicated site to redeem codes. Players can click on the "Redeem Code" option located on the top menu of the official game website to visit the redemption site.

To claim the new 3.4 livestream codes via the official redemption site, players can follow these simple steps:

Visit the game's official website

Log in using your HoYolab account

Select the Redeem Code tab

Choose the correct server (ASIA/NA/ EU/HK)

Manually type or copy-paste the desired code

Click on the Redeem button

Redeem Now option located in the in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to redeem codes using the in-game "Redeem Now" settings:

Go to Paimon's Menu and select settings

Go to Accounts

Click on Redeem Now option

Manually type or paste the redeem codes to claim rewards

Irrespective of which method is used by players, if the codes are successfully redeemed then the rewards can be found in the in-game mailbox. Make sure to claim them without delay, as they will become invalid after 30 days.

