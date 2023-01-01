Genshin Impact codes for January 2023: Redemption guide for active Primogems

There are currently four Redemption Codes available for Genshin Impact players to use at the start of January 2023, most of which give free Primogems. All four have been available since December 14, 2022, but some users might not have utilized them yet.

Here are the codes:

XBRSDNF6BP4R

2T9AUV3YPV49

GENSHINGIFT

A unique code from Amazon Prime Gaming

XBRSDNF6BP4R gives you 60 Primogems. Similarly, GENSHINGIFT gives you 50 of them. The unique code you get from Amazon Prime Gaming may feature Primogems, but that depends on which bundle you get in January. 2T9AUV3YPV49 doesn't give you any of this precious currency but makes up for it with a decent array of other items.

How to use these Redemption codes for free Primogems in Genshin Impact (January 2023)

Many players want this precious currency (Image via HoYoverse)

You have two options for using these Redemption Codes:

Use them on Genshin Impact's official website. Use them in the game.

Either way works, but you cannot double down on both methods to get the rewards more than once. Pick whichever one is more convenient for you.

Official website method

The website method is easier for some players (Image via HoYoverse)

If you go to the official Genshin Impact website, select the "REDEEM CODE" option on the top menu. You will see something similar to the above image. Make sure to log in with your account details and select the server you play on to automatically see your Character Nickname pop up.

Paste the one Redemption Code in its designated text box, and then click on "Redeem." Repeat the process up to four times with all available codes. New players can potentially earn up to 110 Primogems with just GENSHINGIFT and XBRSDNF6BP4R.

Game method

An example of using the in-game method (Image via HoYoverse)

The in-game method is also pretty easy, especially for PC players who can paste the Redemption Codes more easily. Here's how you can do it:

Boot up Genshin Impact Go to 'Settings,' which is the icon that resembles a gear on the left side. Select 'Account.' Click on 'Redeem Now.' Post one of the codes and select 'Exchange.' Repeat the process for whatever you have left.

That's one other way you can get your free Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Amazon Prime Gaming

This is the second bundle (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

The second bundle is shown above and will last until January 17, 2023. It's worth noting that the third bundle is expected to begin sometime after that in January 2023, meaning that players are likely to get some Primogems near the end of the month.

To get the unique Redemption Code, do the following as an Amazon Prime Gaming member:

Go to Amazon Prime Gaming. Search for Genshin Impact and click on it. Click on the purple button that states, "Get in-game content." Copy the unique code given to you and use either the website or the game method to claim the rewards.

Non-subscribers cannot get any of these Genshin Impact bundles. On a related note, Travelers should expect some Version 3.4 Redemption Codes to be introduced in January 2023, which will give them 300 Primogems in total when used.

Poll : Did you enjoy Genshin Impact in 2022? Yes No 0 votes