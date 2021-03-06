How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact often offers promotional codes for free Primogems, as well as other ascension materials and Mora.

Where can players find these codes, and how do they redeem them once they have found them? Here is a quick guide on redeeming promo codes in Genshin Impact for excellent, free rewards.

Finding and redeeming Genshin Impact codes

Redemption Screen

The first step to redeeming codes in Genshin Impact is to find some promo codes. A quick Google search for Genshin Impact Codes does the trick just fine. The easiest way for players to redeem these codes is to go to the official page, select their server, type in their username, and then paste in the code.

If completed correctly, Genshin Impact players will receive a message that the code was successfully redeemed. Then, players need to log into Genshin Impact and check their mailbox for their rewards. It is a super simple process with amazing rewards available every month. It is also an excellent way to increase the number of wishes a player can make.

Genshin Impact codes may also be redeemed by entering the Paimon menu and going to Settings->Account->Redeem and entering the codes. Once again, the rewards will be available in the player's in-game mailbox, from where they can be transferred to the inventory.

Successful Primogem redemption confirmation mail

Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

There have already been several codes released in March, resulting in a total reward of 440 Primogems. That is almost enough for three full wishes in the gacha system, which means three extra chances to pull Hu Tao at the moment.