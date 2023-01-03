Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kaeya skin, Mika & Dehya's splash art

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed splash art for future playable characters like Dehya and Mika. Both of them are expected to arrive in the upcoming 3.5 update.

Fans can take the splash artworks at face value since they come from credible leakers. For those who don't know about these characters, here is a quick summary:

Dehya is an upcoming 5-star Pyro Claymore character from Sumeru

Mika is a 4-star Cryo polearm user from Mondstadt

Additionally, the information also showcased some sketches that revealed new outfits for Klee and Kaeya. Here is everything players need to know about the latest data leak.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal new splash art for future characters and more

Although Genshin Impact 3.4 is still two weeks away from its official release, the community has started receiving leaks pertaining to 3.5 update's characters. Latest leaks from reliable sources have revealed two new splash artworks, which can be seen below:

Dehya has appeared in recent Sumeru Archon quests and several other official videos and artworks. She is currently one of the most hyped characters and many in the Genshin Impact community are eagerly waiting for her to drop as a playable pick.

Looking at her official in-game cutscenes, official videos, and current in-game NPC models, the community has confirmed her as a Pyro Claymore user. Dehya will debut as a 5-star character in the upcoming 3.5 update, based on recent leaks.

Mika made his first appearance in Genshin Impact in the latest 3.1 update. Although fans might believe he is a Catalyst user, based on the information from the splash art, that is not the case. Reliable leakers have confirmed that the character will be a 4-star Cryo Polearm user, based on the datamined files.

Meanwhile, credible sources are yet to get their hands on Mika and Dehya's kit. Speculation suggests that leaks about their abilities and more will start circulating during the 3.5 beta version.

Recent leaks reveal an upcoming Kaeya skin

Genshin Impact leakers also revealed a sketch of an outfit for Kaeya that will drop in the near future. The picture below will show a side-by-side comparison between the original skin and the leaked variant.

Comparison between default and new leaked sketch (Image via HoYoverse)

From what can be seen, Kaeya's hair has been braided in the leaked sketch and the clothing provides a more sophisticated look overall. Speculation suggests that the new skin might be inspired by Khaenri'ah.

Even though the leak is black and white, it is safe to assume that officials will be using a color palette that is similar to the one used for their default skin. Fans may expect the design to incorporate Kaeya's standard blue and white accents, as well as intricate details and patterns.

Overall, this new skin appears to be an excellent addition to her wardrobe. It's always exciting to see fan-favorite characters get new cosmetics, and this one looks especially striking.

