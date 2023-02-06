Genshin Impact 3.5 Dehya changes: New nerfs, buffs, and ability leaks

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that officials are making more changes to Dehya's kit. Credible sources have confirmed that more alterations have been made to her abilities, constellations, and many more.

Here is a quick rundown of all the recent changes confirmed:

New damage multipliers at talent level 10

Dehya becomes a dual-scaling character

Changes made to C2 constellation

Ascension passive description changes

Dehya is a new 5-star Pyro Claymore character confirmed to debut in the upcoming banners. The recently leaked gameplay footage has revealed her character showcase, abilities, and animation. Here is everything players need to know about the latest changes applied to Dehya in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal new changes to Dehya's abilities and constellation

The Genshin Impact community has received their new batch of leaks that reveal more Dehya changes. This time, she has undergone more balance changes, making her more appealing when used at C0 constellation.

Credible sources have revealed Dehya's new damage multipliers for her Elemental Skill and Burst. As shown in the tweet above, here are the new multipliers at talent level 10:

Elemental Skill - Molten Inferno (Talent Lvl 10)

Field DMG = 123% -> 108.4% ATK+1.9% Max HP

Elemental Burst - Leonine Bite (Talent Lvl 10)

Flame-Mane's Fist DMG = 203% -> 177.7% ATK+3% Max HP

Incineration Drive DMG = 286% -> 250.7% ATK+4.3% Max HP

By adding HP scaling to her new damage multipliers, players can now take advantage of her HP ascension stats, which will increase her overall damage potential. Hence, this will make Dehya another dual-scaling character, similar to Ayato, Nahida, and Alhaitham.

Earlier, the Genshin Impact community believed it was necessary to unlock Dehya's first constellation to get the DMG bonus from her HP% ascenion stat. With this new dual scaling, they will be able to bring out a satisfactory level of damage from both her ATK and max HP.

Dehya's C2 receives a minor buff

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat



When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 4s -> 6s.



When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 4s -> 6s.

The new Genshin Impact leaks also revealed new changes made to Dehya's second constellation, The Sand-Blades Glittering. Based on the old description of C2, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by four seconds when Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame.

Furthermore, if a Fiery Sanctum is present on the field, the DMG dealt by its next coordinated attack is increased by 50% when an active character(s) within its range is attacked.

Credible sources have confirmed that this description has undergone new changes and the duration of the Fiery Sanctum Field will now increase by six seconds when Dehya uses her Elemental Skill.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal Dehya's new passive update

Genshin Mains_Your Guide to Teyvat



Within 9s after Dehya unleashes Molten Inferno Indomitable Flame, she will grant all party members the Gold-Forged Form state. This state will further increase a character's resistance to interruption when they are within the Sanctum field. Once every 18s.

Lastly, reliable sources have confirmed that Dehya has received another buff on her second ascension passive, Unstinting Succor. Based on recent leaks, a new description was added to the ascension passive. The new description states the following:

"Dehya will grant the Gold-Forged Form state to all party members within 9s after unleashing the Molten Inferno Indomitable Flame. When a character is in the Sanctum field, the state will increase their resistance to interruption. This state can be triggered once every 18s."

With Genshin Impact 3.5 still weeks away from its scheduled release, there is no saying whether officials will add more changes to Dehya's kit before her debut in the upcoming banner.

