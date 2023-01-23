Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: New Dehya buffs, nerfs, and constellation changes

The Genshin Impact community recently received some leaks about Dehya from the 3.5 beta. Leaked information from credible sources has confirmed that developers have made even more changes to the character's kit and constellations.

Here's a quick rundown of all the recent changes:

Multiplier changes to Constellation 1 and 2

Ascension Passive 1 description has been changed

Elemental Burst Lvl. 1 multipliers changed

After Alhaitham, Dehya will be the next 5-star character from the region of Sumeru. Being a Pyro Claymore user, she can deal tons of AoE (Area of Effect) damage and tank damage to nearby party members. Here's everything that players need to know about the latest Genshin Impact changes in the 3.5 beta.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal latest beta changes for Dehya

The Genshin Impact community was surprised to hear that the newest beta leaks point to even more changes for Dehya. They have confirmed more changes to her constellation, passives, and abilities. It's worth noting that the leaker has apologized in advance if there are any errors in the leaks as they have materialized from comparing data to CN (Chinese) text.

not dim (for real) @dimbreath [3.5 BETA v1] Dehya Changes



NOTE: I'm comparing data with CN text, which clearly has issues. So apologies in advance if there's any mistake. There should be another patch when servers go up.



C1 => Molten Inferno's DMG from 5.2% to 3.6%, Lioness' Bite DMG 8.3% to 6%.



(Cont) [3.5 BETA v1] Dehya ChangesNOTE: I'm comparing data with CN text, which clearly has issues. So apologies in advance if there's any mistake. There should be another patch when servers go up.C1 => Molten Inferno's DMG from 5.2% to 3.6%, Lioness' Bite DMG 8.3% to 6%.(Cont)

Starting off with Dehya's constellation changes in Genshin Impact, the latest beta leaks have confirmed that both her constellation 1 and 2 damage multipliers have significantly changed.

For her constellation 1, The Flame Incandescent, her max HP will now be increased by 20% (originally 15%). Additionally, the damage from the Molten Inferno has decreased from 5.2% to 3.6% and the Lioness' Bite multiplier has been reduced from 8.3% to 6%.

Interestingly, her Constellation 2, The Sand-Blades Glittering, has received similar treatment. When a new Fiery Sanctum field is created over an existing field, the duration increases by six seconds (originally four seconds). The damage dealt by the Fiery Sanctum coordinated attack multiplier has been increased from 25% to 50%.

not dim (for real) @dimbreath Passive 1 => Within 6 seconds after Dehya retrieves the Fiery Sanctum field through Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness's Bite, she will take 60% less DMG when receiving DMG from Redmane's Blood. (Cont) Passive 1 => Within 6 seconds after Dehya retrieves the Fiery Sanctum field through Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness's Bite, she will take 60% less DMG when receiving DMG from Redmane's Blood. (Cont)

Furthermore, her Ascension Passive 1 in Genshin Impact has been completely rewritten, with a new description being added to explain its effects. Within six seconds of summoning her Fiery Sanctum field using her Elemental Skill or Burst, Dehya will take 60% less damage when receiving damage from Redmane's Blood effect. This effect can be triggered every two seconds.

Furthermore, the Fiery Sanctum field will grant the character(s) with extra resistance to interruption for four seconds after it has been created. This effect can be triggered every eight seconds.

not dim (for real) @dimbreath Skill 3 => (Lv. 1)



Flame-Mane's Fist DMG from 127.2% to 112.8%, Incineration Drive DMG from 159.2% to 156.8%.



The rest as of now remains unchanged. Again, apologies if there's any mistake. Lot of data cross referencing and both CN and EN being wrong makes things tricky. Skill 3 => (Lv. 1)Flame-Mane's Fist DMG from 127.2% to 112.8%, Incineration Drive DMG from 159.2% to 156.8%.The rest as of now remains unchanged. Again, apologies if there's any mistake. Lot of data cross referencing and both CN and EN being wrong makes things tricky.

Lastly, Dehya's Elemental Burst received a minor nerf as well, with the damage multiplier at talent level 1 being altered. Her Flame-Mane's fist damage was reduced from 127.2% to 112.8% as shown in the tweet above. Additionally, her damage from Incineration Drive has been slightly nerfed from 159.2% to 156.8%.

It should be noted that this change in damage multipliers only applies to her Element Burst at level 1. Fortunately, the remaining damage multpliers of her Elemental Burst at different talent levels remain unchanged in Genshin Impact beta 3.5.

In general, Dehya is in a very complicated spot with a constant barrage of changes in the current 3.5 beta. It seems like the developers are trying to perfectly balance out her kit before her official debut. Hopefully, none of these changes will negatively affect her banner sales.

