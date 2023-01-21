Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Abilities, beta changes, and more

Genshin Impact 3.5 beta has started testing Dehya and her abilities in the game. The recent barrage of leaks has already helped the community learn more about her as a playable character.

The leaked showcases have revealed her abilities as a Pyro Claymore user. During this time, the developers have already started modifying her kit, constellations, abilities, and more. Credible sources are at it again as they share the latest information with the community.

Remember that most of the information from the leaks is tagged as questionable or remains subject to change. Either way, players are advised to take all this with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 3.5: Beta leaks reveal Dehya's recent changes and more

Over the last few days, the Genshin Impact community has received tons of leaks about the upcoming 5-star, Dehya. Credible sources have revealed all sorts of information about Dehya's kit and abilities from the 3.5 beta.

As per in-game lore, Dehya is a bodyguard, and that personality has been reflected in her Elemental Skill.

When Dehya casts Molten Inferno, she will create a field called the Fiery Sanctum. When an opponent receives damage inside the field, the Fiery Sanctum passive will activate coordinated Pyro attacks.

Additionally, when any active character (including Dehya) takes DMG inside the Fiery Sanctum field, all of it will be transferred to Dehya.

In her elemental burst, Dehya will drop her Claymore and take matters into her own hands as she enters the Blazing Lioness state. She will deal massive damage with Pyro-infused fists and end the burst with a Pyro-infused kick.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal new beta changes for Dehya

The latest beta changes have revealed modifications to Dehya's constellation. Based on the Reddit post above, her C0 and C6 were buffed and nerfed, respectively. Previous leaks have specified the details and the extent of the changes introduced, but this latest leak is yet to reveal more.

The Reddit post also explains that the developers might plan to make Dehya a DPS with three supports. Hence, this would imply that she could be the next latest Pyro hypercarry unit.

Another recent Reddit post confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.5 beta has increased the number of attacks Dehya can perform on her Elemental Burst. In the burst duration, she can now deal with 10 normal attacks (used to be 6 earlier) when you spam her NA (normal attacks).

Latest 3.5 leaks reveal new Claymore weapons

Genshin Impact 3.5 will introduce two new Claymore weapons that players should definitely consider obtaining:

Mailed Flower

Beacon of the Reed Sea

While the former is a 4-star weapon, the latter is Dehya's signature weapon. Mailed Flower is an EM (Elemental Mastery) based Claymore that will be one of the rewards in the upcoming Windblume v2 event.

Such events also include refinement materials for free 4-star weapons, so players can max out Claymore's refinement levels. The Beacon of the Reed Sea is a new 5-star Claymore, and its passive effects are tailored to Dehya's kit. However, as a Crit-based Claymore, players can use this for any other DPS character in Genshin Impact.

