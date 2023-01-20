Genshin Impact Dehya gameplay leaks: Abilities and Constellations explained

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks have recently unveiled some gameplay footage featuring Dehya's abilities. Her Constellations have also been datamined for players to analyze. This article covers the latest leaks about this character in terms of footage and datamines.

It is vital to mention that everything listed below is subject to change. Some aspects might not change at all, but players won't know for certain until Genshin Impact 3.5 is actually released. The first leak to talk about here comes from Dimbreath.

Genshin Impact leaks: Dehya gameplay information

Note: If the above video is taken down, here is a backup link:

This gameplay footage starts off with Dehya doing her idle animations before she starts walking and running. Around the 45-second mark, she starts to do her Normal Attacks and then a Charged Attack.

At 1:12 of this clip is when Dehya does her Elemental Skill. It can be confusing to players who don't know what it does, but that part will be explained in the next section of this article. The character does her Elemental Burst at the 1:16 mark of the clip.

The gameplay video then repeats some of the animations for the viewer to watch one more time.

Dehya's abilities, explained

A screenshot of her Elemental Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's Elemental Skill has a very long description in the Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks. Here is a brief rundown of it:

Indomitable Flame: She creates a Fiery Sanctum if none is currently up at the moment, dealing AoE Pyro DMG

She creates a Fiery Sanctum if none is currently up at the moment, dealing AoE Pyro DMG Ranging Flame: If a Fiery Sanctum is already up, then the user does a jumping attack to deal AoE Pyro DMG and recreate a Fiery Sanctum with the duration of the previous one.

If a Fiery Sanctum is already up, then the user does a jumping attack to deal AoE Pyro DMG and recreate a Fiery Sanctum with the duration of the previous one. Fiery Sanctum: This does Aoe Pyro DMG to enemies nearby whenever they take damage. Characters inside its field have increased Resistance to Interruption, and some of the damage they take is instead given to Dehya through a period of 10 seconds up to a certain threshold.

The initial Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks suggest that this Elemental Skill has a field duration of 12 seconds and a cooldown of 20 seconds.

A screenshot of her Elemental Burst in action (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's Elemental Burst is simpler to follow as it essentially boosts her Resistance to Interruption and makes her do Flame-Mane's Fists, which deals Pyro DMG to anything it hits. At the end of this ability is an Incineration Drive Kick that also deals Aoe Pyro DMG.

Players should know that Dehya's Normal Attacks are replaced by a different move known as Roaring Barrage, which can increase the speed of her Flame-Mane's Fists. This Elemental Burst also interacts with her Elemental Skill to create another Fiery Sanctum with its original duration.

Dehya needs 70 Energy to cast her Elemental Burst. It has a cooldown of 18 seconds and a duration of just four seconds.

Dehya Constellations in Genshin Impact 3.5

Constellation Number Constellation Effect Constellation #1 Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following attacks:- Molten Inferno‘s DMG will be increased by 1% of her Max HP.- The Lioness’ Bite‘s DMG will be increased by 2% of her Max HP. Constellation #2 When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 6s.Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum field exists on the field, the active character(s) within the field will increase the DMG dealt by the next Fiery Sanctum coordinated attack by 25% when they are attacked. Constellation #3 Increases the Level of The Lioness’ Bite by 3.Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation #4 When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during The Lioness’ Bite hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2% of her Max HP. This effect can occur once every 0.2s. Constellation #5 Increases the Level of Molten Inferno by 3.Maximum upgrade level is 15. Constellation #6 The CRIT Rate of The Lioness’ Bite is increased by 10%. Additionally, after a Flame-Mane’s Fist attack hits an opponent and deals CRIT Hits during a single use of The Lioness’ Bite, it will cause the CRIT DMG of The Lioness’ Bite to increase by 15% for the rest of its duration and extend that duration by 0.5s. This effect can trigger every 0.2s. The duration can be extended for a maximum of 2s, and CRIT DMG can be increased by a maximum of 60%.

The above datamine was verified by Honey Hunter. The main thing to note here is the name of some of the abilities:

Molten Inferno = Elemental Skill

= Elemental Skill The Lioness' Bite = Elemental Burst

= Elemental Burst Flame-Mane's Fists = Part of her Elemental Burst

= Part of her Elemental Burst Incineration Drive Kick = The final attack of her Elemental Burst

Otherwise, the rest of this Genshin Impact 3.5 leak should be pretty easy for the reader to follow.

All the specific numbers shown in her abilities and Constellations may change in a future beta update. Readers should note that the data shown above is from the first available source.

