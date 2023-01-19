Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Gameplay reveals Elemental skill, burst, and idle animations

Genshin Impact leakers, over the past few days, have been relentless with sneak peeks of the addition of Dehya. It seems her kit, current damage multipliers (subject to buffs/nerfs), and signature weapon have all been leaked from the version 3.5 beta.

However, on January 19, 2023, the leakers showcased her elemental skill, burst, and idle animations. These aspects will remain the same even in the live version, as the animations provided in the beta are fixed and final.

It is safe to say that the animations have created waves among fans. Genshin Impact players were already excited beyond measure for Dehya, but after seeing her animations, they want March 1 to arrive as soon as possible.

Full details regarding Dehya's animations in Genshin Impact version 3.5 beta as provided by leakers

The first thing that needs to be discussed regarding Dehya is her elemental skill. This ability looks like a field that Dehya will drop, leading to some effects. Per the leaked kit, this field will deal AoE (area of effect) Pyro damage.

However, this skill also works when Dehya is off-field. If any other unit takes damage when the field is active, the damage is transferred to Dehya instead. Hence, the elemental skill sort of works like a tank ability.

While the elemental skill is good, Dehya's burst is the primary selling point in Genshin Impact. During the elemental burst, she drops her Claymore and starts throwing punches, ending the sequence with a massive kick.

There are a total of 10 punches and one kick, which means there are a total of 11 hits in the ultimate. It seems those attacks deal pyro damage, and the animation looks like one of the best in the game.

Finally, her idle animation is more wholesome than explosive. Dehya uses a make-up kit for a few seconds before putting it away. This animation is a testament to Dehya's soft side despite being a mercenary who had to spend most of her early days around tough people with blank faces.

Dehya even had an interaction with Traveler where she spoke about the quality of cosmetics in the Grand Baazar in Sumeru. In any case, this idle animation is something that several Genshin Impact fans found very cute and was the final piece of the puzzle that made them determined to pull for the unit in version 3.5.

She also has a second idle animation where Dehya stretches a bit. However, this one is more common and is often found in many units.

However, her actual strength is still unknown as she is part of the beta, and in most cases, characters get buffs and nerfs before being released on the live servers.

