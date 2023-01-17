Genshin Impact Dehya materials: Ascension and Talent resource list

Dehya is a brand new 5-star Pyro Claymore user who will arrive alongside Genshin Impact version 3.5. As such, leaks regarding the character have already started arriving within the community.
Amongst those, one such important leak is the list of ascension and talent resource materials that Dehya is going to require to level up all the way till 90. This is something that will help players to pre-farm her resources so that they can make Dehya playable as soon as they obtain her on March 1, 2023.
Lastly, in case fans are worried on how authentic these leaks are, they can be assured, consideringtheye are coming from people who have been correct in the past.
Full details regarding Dehya's ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact
The materials that Dehya will require in Genshin Impact are as follows:
- Agnidus Agate Silver
- Sand Grease Pupa
- Faded Red Satin
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron
Amongst these, Sand Grease Pupa can be farmed in the brand new region that will arrive with version 3.4. It is going to be required for Alhaitham as well, which means players who are pulling for both him and Dehya will have to keep farming it for quite a while.
In any case, the exact materials that Dehya will require for every major level have been provided below.
Level-wise requirements for Dehya in Genshin Impact
Level 20+
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Sand Grease Pupa x3
- Faded Red Satin x3
- Mora x20000
Level 40+
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron x2
- Sand Grease Pupa x10
- Faded Red Satin x15
- Mora x40000
Level 50+
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x6
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron x4
- Sand Grease Pupa x20
- Trimmed Red Silk x12
- Mora x60000
Level 60+
- Agnidus Agate Chunk
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron x8
- Sand Grease Pupa x30
- Trimmed Red Silk x18
- Mora x80000
Level 70+
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x6
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron x12
- Sand Grease Pupa x45
- Rich Red Brocade x12
- Mora x100000
Level 80+
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Light Guiding Tetrahedron x20
- Sand Grease Pupa x60
- Rich Red Brocade x24
- Mora x120000
One of the best parts about these equipments is that none of them are hard to obtain. In fact, obtaining Rich Red Brocade and its other variants is unbelievably easy, as they are some of the most abundant materials in the game.
Dehya will come out alongside Genshin Impact version 3.5 on March 1, 2023. Hence, players can easily obtain all the materials by mid-February itself.
Talent Material requirements for Dehya in Genshin Impact
The materials required to ascend all three of Dehya's skills to level 10 are as follows:
- Teachings of Praxis x9
- Guide to Praxis x63
- Philosophies of Praxis x114
- Faded Red Satin x18
- Trimmed Red Silk x63
- Rich Red Brocade x93
- Mora x5m
- Puppet Strings x18
- Crown of Insight x3
Amongst these, the only material that will be difficult to obtain is Puppet Strings. This item is dropped by the Scaramouche boss fight, and unless players have well-built units, it can be a bit difficult to defeat him.
Apart from that, the rest of the elements are very easy to obtain and can be farmed in only a few days' time.