Genshin Impact Dehya materials: Ascension and Talent resource list

Dehya is a brand new 5-star Pyro Claymore user who will arrive alongside Genshin Impact version 3.5. As such, leaks regarding the character have already started arriving within the community.

Amongst those, one such important leak is the list of ascension and talent resource materials that Dehya is going to require to level up all the way till 90. This is something that will help players to pre-farm her resources so that they can make Dehya playable as soon as they obtain her on March 1, 2023.

daily dehya @dailydehyas a quick early beta ascension guide for dehya ! a quick early beta ascension guide for dehya ! https://t.co/WysFO3ZcYo

Lastly, in case fans are worried on how authentic these leaks are, they can be assured, consideringtheye are coming from people who have been correct in the past.

Full details regarding Dehya's ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact

The materials that Dehya will require in Genshin Impact are as follows:

Agnidus Agate Silver

Sand Grease Pupa

Faded Red Satin

Light Guiding Tetrahedron

Amongst these, Sand Grease Pupa can be farmed in the brand new region that will arrive with version 3.4. It is going to be required for Alhaitham as well, which means players who are pulling for both him and Dehya will have to keep farming it for quite a while.

In any case, the exact materials that Dehya will require for every major level have been provided below.

Level-wise requirements for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Level 20+

Agnidus Agate Silver x1

Sand Grease Pupa x3

Faded Red Satin x3

Mora x20000

Level 40+

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x2

Sand Grease Pupa x10

Faded Red Satin x15

Mora x40000

Level 50+

Agnidus Agate Fragment x6

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x4

Sand Grease Pupa x20

Trimmed Red Silk x12

Mora x60000

Level 60+

Agnidus Agate Chunk

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x8

Sand Grease Pupa x30

Trimmed Red Silk x18

Mora x80000

Level 70+

Agnidus Agate Chunk x6

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x12

Sand Grease Pupa x45

Rich Red Brocade x12

Mora x100000

Level 80+

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Light Guiding Tetrahedron x20

Sand Grease Pupa x60

Rich Red Brocade x24

Mora x120000

One of the best parts about these equipments is that none of them are hard to obtain. In fact, obtaining Rich Red Brocade and its other variants is unbelievably easy, as they are some of the most abundant materials in the game.

Dehya will come out alongside Genshin Impact version 3.5 on March 1, 2023. Hence, players can easily obtain all the materials by mid-February itself.

Talent Material requirements for Dehya in Genshin Impact

The materials required to ascend all three of Dehya's skills to level 10 are as follows:

Teachings of Praxis x9

Guide to Praxis x63

Philosophies of Praxis x114

Faded Red Satin x18

Trimmed Red Silk x63

Rich Red Brocade x93

Mora x5m

Puppet Strings x18

Crown of Insight x3

Amongst these, the only material that will be difficult to obtain is Puppet Strings. This item is dropped by the Scaramouche boss fight, and unless players have well-built units, it can be a bit difficult to defeat him.

Apart from that, the rest of the elements are very easy to obtain and can be farmed in only a few days' time.

Poll : 0 votes