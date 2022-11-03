Genshin Impact Scaramouche boss location and how to defeat it

Genshin Impact version 3.2 brings a new opponent for Travelers to challenge, named 'Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal.' But players might know him better as Scaramouche, one of the Fatui Harbinger alongside Tartaglia.

Scaramouche is now a weekly boss in Sumeru, and Travelers can still challenge him anytime they want. However, gamers can only get the rewards once a week. This article explores how to defeat Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impact.

Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) location in Genshin Impact

Shouki no Kami's domain in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

The new weekly boss is located southeast of Sumeru City in Genshin Impact. Players can challenge Shouki no Kami by entering a domain called Joururi Workshop.

Remember that this domain will only appear once Travelers complete the new Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 4. This quest can be accessed for players above Adventure Rank 35 and who have completed the previous Archon Quests.

How to defeat Shouki no Kami in Genshin Impact

The battle against Shouki no Kami is divided into two phases. Players will obtain the assistance of the Neo Akasha Terminal during the entire battle.

Scaramouche summoning Anemo winds before afflicting them with Hydro (Image via Hoyoverse)

For the first phase, Shouki no Kami will use large AoE attacks using different elements, ranging from Pyro, Anemo, Cryo, Electro, and Hydro. Most of his skills are combined by at least two elements.

For example, he will first summon three smaller Anemo winds, then inflict them with Hydro to make a more significant hurricane. At the same time, Energy Blocks will also appear and help charge the Neo Akasha Terminal.

Energy Blocks are the blue spheres (Image via HoYoverse)

On the floor, there are different types of Elemental Matrices. When Neo Akasha Terminal is fully charged, Genshin Impact players can move towards an Elemental Matrix and use the T button to activate the effect of the corresponding matrix. Different elements have different effects:

Pyro: Clears the Raw Frost (Freezing) effect from the ground. Cryo: Clears the Remnant Flame (Burning) effect from the ground. Anemo: Creates an Upcurrent with which you can dodge some of Shouki no Kami's attacks. Hydro: Creates a continuous healing effect around the active character. Electro: Suppresses Shouki no Kami. Activate both Electro Matrices to overload and paralyze him.

A white bar under the health is the shield HP (Image via HoYoverse)

When Shouki no Kami enters the second phase, he will be protected by a shield that increases his RES. Similar to the first phase, Energy Blocks will appear after he has made any attacks.

Aiming mode for Neo Akasha Terminal (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can pick up those Energy Blocks to charge their Neo Akasha Terminal and aim its skill at Shouki no Kami and weaken his shield. To activate the skill, press the T button to enter the aiming mode and press E to shoot.

Nirvana Engines in the middle of the arena (Image via HoYoverse)

When Scaramouche's shield is destroyed for the first time, he will begin charging to unleash Setsuna Shoumetsu. At the same time, four Nirvana Engines will be summoned by him to distract players.

Archer is the best option to destroy the engines (Image via HoYoverse)

During this period, Travelers must use Elemental Reactions to destroy the Nirvana Engine to generate Energy Blocks and recharge the Neo Akasha Terminal. Once the terminal is fully charged, use the aimed mode of its skill and attack Shouki no Kami to immobilize him and cancel the Setsuna Shoumetsu.

Use the Four-Leaf Sigils to move quickly (Image via HoYoverse)

Take advantage of the Four-Leaf Sigils to quickly move to the platform in front of Shouki no Kami and attack him before he can recover.

By defeating Shouki no Kami, players can redeem the rewards using Original Resin to get the Talent Materials for Nahida in Genshin Impact.

