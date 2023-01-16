Genshin Impact 3.4 is right around the corner and will be one of the game's biggest updates yet. Alhaitham is finally going to be added as a playable unit in the new update along with Yaoyao.

Additionally, HoYoverse has officially announced a list of all three four-star characters and weapons that will receive a major boost in drop rate along with Alhaitham in the first half of Genshin Impact 3.4. The first phase banners will go live on January 18 shortly after the server maintenance period, which is expected to last for five hours.

The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18! For more details, please see:



Dear Travelers,The event wishes "Caution in Confidence", "Invitation to Mundane Life" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available after the Version 3.4 update on January 18!

Yaoyao to get her first banner in Genshin Impact 3.4's phase one

The latest v3.4 update will feature the addition of Yaoyao to Genshin Impact, where she will share the banner with two other four-star characters along with Alhaitham and Xiao in phase one.

Here's a list of all the four-star units on the Alhaitham banner:

1) Yaoyao

Yaoyao to be officially added in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact and was officially confirmed to be a Dendro healer and polearm unit.

She was initially teased by MiHoyo back in 2021 and fans have been eagerly waiting for her release. She is yet to make an official appearance and this year's Lantern Rite event will be the first time that fans will get to interact with her.

2) Yun Jin

Yun Jin is a great damage support (Image via HoYoverse)

Yun Jin is a Geo polearm support unit that can buff normal Attack Damage with her skills. Her gameplay makes her a great support unit for any DPS unit that deals damage with Normal Attacks such as Yoimiya.

3) Xinyan

Xinyan is one of only two Pyro Claymore units in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the previous two characters, Xinyan also hails from Liyue and is one of the only two Pyro Claymore characters in Genshin Impact. With sufficient investment, she can become a decent sub-DPS character.

Genshin Impact 3.4 weapon banner to feature a brand new weapon, Light of Foliar Incision

Alhaitham's signature sword is a part of the Sumeru weapon series and will receive a banner for the very first time in Genshin Impact. Xiao's signature weapon, the Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, will also be making a return alongside the character.

Here's the list of upcoming weapons for the first phase of the update:

1) Light of Foliar Incision

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in Version 3.4! Come on, let's take a look~



Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" New Weapon Overview
Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in Version 3.4! Come on, let's take a look~

The Light of Foliar Incision is a new limited five-star sword from the Sumeru weapon series. It is one of only three weapons with 88.2% CRIT Damage, which is the highest in the game, alongside the Redhorn Stonethresher and Aqua Simulacra.

2) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Xiao's signature weapon, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear, or PJWS, is Xiao's signature polearm and will be the other five-star weapon on the weapon banner, which is available in the Standard banner. It offers a 22.1% CRIT Rate and significantly increases the wielder's damage when they take an enemy hit, making it one of the strongest polearms in Genshin Impact.

3) Lithic Spear

Lithic Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Lithic Spear is a limited four-star polearm and has quite a unique ability. It increases the wielder's CRIT Rate and attack by 3% and 7% for every character in the party that hails from Liyue.

4) The Flute

The Flute (Image via HoYoverse)

The Flute is a four-star sword that can be pulled from any banner. It offers decent attack stats and is a good option for characters like Kaeya and Jean.

5) Rainslasher

Rainslasher (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainslasher is a great four-star Claymore weapons that provides Elemental Mastery and increases damage by 20% against enemies who are affected by Hydro or Electro. In general, it's a great F2P option for Electro characters like Beidou and Razor.

6) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

Presently, the Widsith is one of the strongest Catalysts in the game. It has three different passives that are triggered randomly when its wielder is the active character.

The names of the weapon's passives and their effects are as follows:

Recitative: ATK is increased by 60%

Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48%

Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240

7) Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Bow is one of the best support bows in the game for characters like Diona and Yelan. It provides a good amount of Energy Recharge, thereby allowing players to use their abilities more.

