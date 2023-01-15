With only a few days left until the new Genshin Impact update release, HoYoverse has officially revealed the stats and ascension materials of the new limited five-star weapon, the Light of Foliar Incision. It includes a new Desiccated Shell material that can be farmed in the new desert region.

The Light of Foliar Incision will be added to the Genshin Impact 3.4 update and can be summoned from the Event Weapon banner.

Genshin Impact 3.4: New material from the desert region required to level up the Light of Foliar Incision

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in Version 3.4! Come on, let's take a look~



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in Version 3.4! Come on, let's take a look~ Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapon that will be appearing in Version 3.4! Come on, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/tgtdVZ0TyY

Here is a list of the items in Genshin Impact required to fully max out the new sword, Light of Foliar Incision.

1) Talisman of the Forest Dew

Talisman of the Forest Dew (Image via HoYoverse)

Talisman of the Forest Dew is used for leveling up weapons and can only be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays using resins in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain located in Sumeru.

The total number of Talisman of the Forest Dews needed to max the Light of Foliar Incision is as follows:

Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew x 5

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x 14

Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x 14

Gold Talisman of the Forest Dew x 6

A higher rarity of this item can also be obtained by crafting using three of the previous rarity.

2) Desiccated Shell and its upper rarities

Desiccated Shell (Image via HoYoverse)

Desiccated Shell is a new material that will be added to Genshin Impact 3.4.

HoYoverse has not yet revealed the higher rarities of this item. However, based on the leaks and the current weapon leveling-up requirement, the amount of shells needed to max the new weapon is:

Desiccated Shell x 23

Sturdy Shell x 27

Marked Shell x 41

Like other items in the game, the shells will also be available to craft higher ranks.

3) Red Satin and its upper rarities

Defeat The Eremites to obtain Red Satin (Image via HoYoverse)

Red Satin is a common item that can be obtained by defeating the Eremite mobs in Sumeru. Like the rest, they come in different rarities and are used for both character and weapon ascensions.

The total number of these items required to level up the Light of Foliar Incision is as follows:

Faded Red Satins x 15

Trimmed Red Silks x 23

Rich Red Brocades x 27

Light of Foliar Incision stats and character recommendations

Light of Foliar Incision (Image via HoYoverse)

The Light of Foliar Incision will undoubtedly be one of the strongest swords in the game when it is released, and some may even argue that it will be the best. It has a Base ATK of 542 at level 90, which is not the highest compared to its counterparts. However, the second stat and passives make up for it.

The new item has a second stat of 88.2% CRIT Damage, which is the highest and only the third weapon in Genshin Impact along with the Redhorn Stonethresher and Aqua Simulacra with such a high CRIT stat.

Further, it gives a four percent CRIT Rate buff to its wielder and increases their damage from Normal Attack and Elemental Skill by 120% of their Elemental Mastery after they deal an Elemental DMG from Normal Attacks.

Since the increase in their DMG corresponds to the wielder's Elemental Mastery, not all units will be able to take advantage of the passive due to their playstyle. However, the CRIT stats will be useful for any DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Here are some recommendations for the Light of Foliar Incision.

1) Alhaitham

Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

The Light of Foliar Incision is Alhaitham's signature sword, so it goes without saying that he will be the best unit to wield this new weapon from the Sumeru series.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayato (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is one of the best Hydro DPS in Genshin Impact and his own signature weapon comes with a CRIT Stat and Elemental DMG passive.

3) Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is one of the best overall DPS units in Genshin Impact. Although she doesn't need Elemental Mastery and cannot take advantage of the Light of Foliar Incision passive, the 88.2% CRIT Damage will still help her deal huge DPS to enemies.

4) Keqing

Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

In the age of Dendro reactions, Keqing is one of the best Electro units to pair up with a Dendro character. Her gameplay is also very similar to Alhaitham's.

Poll : 0 votes