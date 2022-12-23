Kamisato Ayato will be returning in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.3. This will be his first rerun since his release, and he'll be sharing his banner with none other than the Electro Archon herself, Raiden Shogun. Ever since his rerun was announced, all of his fans who failed to get him last time have been excited to pull for him again.

However, there are some new fans who are debating whether or not they should pull for Ayato since they're not sure if he's still worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 3.3.

How good is Ayato in Genshin Impact 3.3?

The first thing every Genshin Impact player will want to know is how strong Ayato is and what he has to offer a team. The head of the Kamisato Clan is a 5-star Hydro sword user who can act as both a main DPS and sub-DPS.

Ayato’s Hydro application ability is definitely one of the best in the game. He can also fit into a lot of different team comps, such as the Perma-Freeze team (with Ganyu or Ayaka), Vaporize team (with Bennett and Xiangling), and also the new Bloom teams. Hydro was already a very strong element before Sumeru, but with the addition of the new Dendro reactions, every player should have a strong Hydro enabler in their party.

Ayato is also a unit that's easy to use. As an on-field DPS, he can deal very strong AoE (area of effect) damage using his Elemental Skill and can continuously apply Hydro to trigger different reactions. His Elemental Skill increases his resistance to interruption, but bigger enemies can still damage him badly if he doesn’t dodge.

Ayato’s Elemental Burst creates a huge field with a 20-second cooldown that periodically deals Hydro damage to enemies inside it. His Burst stays active for 18 seconds, one of the longest Burst durations in Genshin Impact, but it costs 80 Energy. His passive ability, Michiyuku Hagetsu, generates 2 Energy every second if his total Energy is lower than 40 and he's not on the field.

A quick summary of Ayato's pros and cons

Players will benefit from having Ayato in their party since he's still a very strong Hydro unit. He's also easy to build and flexible enough to fit into a variety of team comps. Ayato is not a high investment unit, as his main damage comes from his Elemental Skill and Burst, so his Normal Attack talent can be left at a low level.

Ayato's best F2P (free-to-play) weapons are Amenoma Kageuchi (which is an easily accessible weapon) and Kagotsurobe Isshin (which can be obtained for free by completing Kazuha's story quest).

Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

There really aren't many reasons why players shouldn’t pull for him. However, they should note that although Ayato is one of the best Hydro units in Genshin Impact, he isn't a must-pull character since he has a lot of competition in the game. Characters like Childe, Kokomi, and Yelan can all fill a similar role in the party. If players already have any of these characters, they can choose to skip Ayato.

