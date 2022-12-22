Is Raiden Shogun worth pulling for in Genshin Impact 3.3 rerun?

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update is just a week away from releasing the Phase II banners. This new phase will feature Raiden Shogun as she returns for her third rerun in the character event wish banners.

The 5-star Electro character has been a fan-favorite ever since her debut in Inazuma. Wielding Polearm weapons, her unique abilities allow her to deal massive AoE damage while supporting the entire party as an on-field battery.

Being one of the game's famed Archons, new players may be wondering whether it's worth it to pull for an old 5-star when they can save for future characters and Archons. Here are a few reasons why Raiden Shogun is worth your Primogems in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update.

Genshin Impact: Why you should wish for Raiden Shogun in patch 3.3 banners

Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon, will soon be back on the character event wish banners as part of her third rerun. Genshin Impact players should definitely consider pulling for her as she's one of the best sub-DPS and support characters. In fact, in terms of utility and character design, she's a top-tier character within the game.

Her abilities allow her to act as an on-field battery for the entire party and regenerate their Elemental Bursts. Besides these functions, she's capable of dealing explosive AoE Electro damage to enemies on the field. Given below are some pointers that will explain why she is a must-pull in Genshin Impact 3.3 banners.

1) F2P Friendly

Players will want to equip Raiden Shogun with strong weapons and artifacts to fully achieve her potential. Despite her 5-star rarity, the Electro Archon requires fairly low investment when it comes to her go-to artifacts and weapons.

Her damage and support abilities, are all based on her Energy Recharge (ER%), making the 4-piece Emblem of Severed Fate the optimal artifact set for her. Speaking of weapons, one of her best-in-slot weapons is a F2P polearm called The Catch.

2) Versatile playstyle (DPS and Support)

In terms of playstyle, Raiden Shogun can be versatile and effective in a variety of roles. As a damage dealer, she can dish out powerful AoE Electro damage to enemies on the field using her Elemental Skill and Burst.

When built for Support, her primary role changes to acting as a battery and providing energy to all party members. With this playstyle, she will take away some on-field time from her teammates, but will significantly contribute to overall team damage, thanks to her excellent damage multipliers as a 5-star character.

Raiden Shogun's abilities and playstyle can be customized and enhanced with the help of constellations, which can unlock new abilities or enhance existing ones. This allows Genshin Impact players to tailor her abilities to fit their desired playstyles and the specific requirements of their party.

3) Flexible team composition

Raiden Shogun's unique kit and her highly customizable playstyle makes her fairly flexible during team composition. She has solid synergy with most of the DPS and buffer characters in Genshin Impact's current meta. Moreover, players can always use her old meta teams such as:

Raiden National

Hypercarry Raiden

Raiden Taser

With the introduction of Dendro characters and elemental reactions, Raiden Shogun is far more flexible than before in Genshin Impact. Her Electro abilities make her an excellent fit for the new Dendro teams (Hyperbloom and Aggravate).

Overall, it all comes down to personal preference as to whether Genshin Impact fans should pull for Raiden Shogun or not. If you prefer to follow the meta or love characters that deal massive damage effortlessly, then you should definitely consider pulling for her.

If you're more interested in other characters or do not have the resources to spare on her banner, then you may want to consider saving your resources for a different character or for other in-game needs.

