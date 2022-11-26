Genshin Impact 3.3 official banner schedule: Scaramouche AKA Wanderer, Raiden Shogun, Ayato, and Itto banner release dates

Genshin Impact officials premiered the 3.3 livestream on November 25. During the Special Program, officials provided tons of information about the latest content and also revealed the upcoming banners.

Two new characters, the Wanderer (5-star) and Faruzan (4-star), will debut in the upcoming patch update. Players will also get an opportunity to spend Primogems on three rerun banners. The upcoming rerun banners will include:

Arataki Itto

Raiden Shogun

Kamisato Ayato

The following article will cover everything players need to know about the official banners for the patch 3.3 update and their release dates in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact reveals official banner schedule for patch 3.3 update

New character debuting in Patch 3.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officially premiered their 3.3 update livestream and has revealed the upcoming banner schedule. The new banner schedule will feature two new characters:

Wanderer (aka Scaramouche)

Faruzan

Phase 1 banners

The official announcement of Phase 1 of patch 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture above shows the official event wish preview of Phase 1 banners for the upcoming patch. The banners will include the following characters:

Wanderer (5-star)

Arataki Itto (5-star)

Faruzan (4-star)

Wanderer is the latest 5-star character to wield Anemo vision in the game. He will use Catalyst weapons and boasts one of the most unique playstyles. Joining her would be Faruzan, a 4-star Anemo character who uses bow weapons. Her abilities grant buffs and debuffs.

Wanderer will share the banner pity of Phase 1 banner with none other than Arataki Itto. This will be his second rerun banner in Genshin Impact. The leader of the Arataki Gang is a 5-star Geo character that uses Claymore weapons. With a kit based on DEF (defense), Arataki Itto is one of the best Geo DPS on the current roster.

Phase 1 banners will be released together with the patch 3.3 update on December 7, 2022.

Phase II banners

The official announcement of Phase 2 of patch 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

The official reveal of the event wish preview for Phase 2 banners has to be one of the best reruns players can wish on. The banners feature the following rerun characters:

Raiden Shogun (5-star)

Kamisato Ayato (5-star)

Raiden Shogun is an Electro Archon and a 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. The polearm user is renowned for her ability to perform as an energy battery for the party while dealing massive damage to enemies on-field. Her kit allows her to fit in different styles (DPS, Sub-DPS, and Support).

Kamisato Ayato, on the other hand, is a 5-star Inazuman character. Similar to Ayaka, Ayato has mastery over sword weapons but possesses Hydro vision. This makes him one of the best Hydro DPS in Genshin Impact. His kit allows him to change stances to deal Hydro damage to enemies while possessing one of the game's longest elemental bursts (18 secs).

Since the patch 3.3 update will follow the standard six-week patch cycle, the Phase 2 banners will drop on December 27, 2022.

