Genshin Impact introduces several time-limited web events with every new update. This time around, they have brought an event called 'Tales of the Youkai’, which gives players the opportunity to earn up to 120 Primogems along with several other rewards.

Players can participate by logging in daily using their Genshin Impact account or UID during the 10-day event, scheduled to be held from December 21 to December 30.

That said, this guide covers everything players need to know about the new web event and how to win all the rewards.

5 steps to claim free primogems in Genshin Impact Tales of the Youkai web event

#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse The limited-time web event "Tales of the Youkai" is now available: Take Part to Obtain Primogems and Other RewardsLet's write a light novel together!Click to Take Part in Event

‘Tales of the Youkai’ is the second web event of Genshin Impact version 3.3, and involves writing Youkai-themed light novels. The novels are then sent to Yae Publishing House, inspired by the ongoing Genshin Impact event Akitsu Kimodameshi.

Perform daily tasks in the game to get Inspiration to unlock Youkai Themes (Image via HoYoverse)

During this event, players can receive all their rewards, including Primogems, in just five days. Each day, you will need to perform some simple in-game tasks such as logging in, spending Mora, cooking food, or challenging a Domain to claim the web event's exclusive item Inspiration.

Light Novel Youkai Themes for the web event (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of five Youkai themes which players can use as Inspiration to unlock the Youkai theme of the day, while writing more Light Novels on the same. Players can publish up to six Light Novels on each theme with different titles and stories every day. However, rewards are earned for each theme only once.

Write Light Novels to win Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow these steps to participate in the event and earn all the rewards:

Login to Genshin Impact

Complete your daily tasks to get ‘Inspirations’ for the event

Click on 'Start Writing' to unlock the first Light novel Youkai Theme

Choose your title and story for the Light novel

Send it to Yae Publishing House and claim the rewards

Choose a title for the Light Novel (Image via HoYoverse)

Pick the story of the Light Novel (Image via HoYoverse)

Each title and plot will lead you to a different ending, and for every Light Novel you publish, you will receive a new reply from a different reader. You can view the replies from your readers by going to ’Reader's Replies'.

All the rewards can be earned over a span of five days and claimed by clicking on the ’Writing Paychecks' option.

Rewards that can be claimed after completing the event (Image via HoYoverse)

You will receive the following rewards for completing the event:

Primogems x120

Mystic Enchantment Ore x5

Hero’s Wit x10

Mora x100,000

Please note that rewards cannot be claimed after the event is over. All Genshin Impact players who take part in this event will receive their rewards via in-game mail, and will expire after 30 days if unclaimed.

