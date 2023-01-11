With the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.4 update less than a week away, the new patch will release a brand new desert region and make Sumeru the largest nation in Teyvat to date. It will also bring back one of the biggest events in Genshin Impact, the Lantern Rite festival, to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

As always, a new update in Genshin Impact also means new characters and rerun banners. Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be the latest additions to the list of playable units in the game. The rerun banners in both phases of the 3.4 update will feature some of the strongest units in the game.

Genshin Impact 3.4's Alhaitham banner will arrive on January 18

During the Genshin Impact 3.4 Special Program Livestream, HoYoverse officially announced all of the characters that will feature in all four banners in both phases, along with the order.

The first phase banners will be up as soon as the new Genshin Impact v3.4 goes live on January 17 or 18 depending on the time zone. Regardless of region, the maintenance period for all the servers will begin at the same time, but the exact timings may differ. If everything goes as planned, the exact maintenance timings for all regions should be:

PST, UTC -7: January 17 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

MST, UTC -6: January 17 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

CST, UTC -5: January 17 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

EST, UTC -4: January 17 from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

BST, UTC +1: January 17 from 11:00 pm to 4:00 am

CEST, UTC +2: January 18 from 12:00 am to 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: January 18 from 1:00 am to 6:00 am

IST, UTC +5:30: January 18 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: January 18 from 6:00 am to 11:00 am

JST, UTC +9: January 18 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm

AEST, UTC +10, January 18 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

NZST, UTC +12: January 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)

Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost. Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Admonishing Instruction" Alhaitham (Dendro) and "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao (Anemo)Yaoyao will also appear in the event wishes and she will receive a huge drop-rate boost.#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/hCped9dPJE

Alhaitham and Xiao will be up in the first half, along with Yaoyao as one of the three four-star characters on the banner. Since Genshin Impact has returned to its original schedule of 42 days per patch, the first phase banners will remain active for 21 days until February 7 or 8.

This will be Xiao's third rerun, making him the fourth in-game character to get four or more banners. Alhaitham and Yaoyao, on the other hand, are debuting with their first-ever banner. While Alhaitham played a major role in Sumeru's Archon Quest and will now lead the players to the new desert region in his Story Quest, this is Yaoyao's first official appearance in the game.

Alhaitham's signature sword, Light of Foliar Incision (Image via HoYoverse)

The phase one banner will also feature Alhaitham's signature sword, the Light of Foliar Incision.

Hu Tao returning in phase two on February 8

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Phase 2

Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro) Version 3.4 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 2Boosted Drop Rate for "Fragrance in Thaw" Hu Tao (Pyro) and "Valley Orchid" Yelan (Hydro)#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/qYIDxBVzcf

Depending on the region, the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.4 will begin on February 7 or 8, with Hu Tao returning with her first rerun in over a year. It will be shared with Yelan, who'll be getting her very first rerun after her release back in v2.7. Both of these banners will be available for 21 days and will conclude on February 28 or March 1.

Poll : 0 votes