Genshin Impact will release Alhaitham in the v3.4 update along with Yaoyao. He is a Dendro sword user who will most likely play the role of the main DPS unit. He already has many fans who cannot wait to pull him and his constellations.

With only a few days left before Alhaitham's release, Genshin Impact players might still be wondering what materials to farm to build him and his signature sword. Fortunately, many beta leaks have revealed his ascension and talent level-up materials.

This list will feature the top five items to farm before Alhaitham is released in Genshin Impact 3.4.

Genshin Impact: 5 materials to collect for Alhaitham and his signature sword before his release

Many Genshin Impact players pre-farm ascension and talent level-up materials of their favorite characters before their banners to save time later and instantly max their levels. In Alhaitham's case, however, his ascension boss material is unavailable at the moment as HoYoverse will be releasing another boss in the v3.4 update.

Fans can still farm Alhaitham's other materials from Genshin Impact 3.3. Based on the leaks, here is a list of five items they can get before his release:

1) Talent books

Ingenuity books (Image via HoYoverse)

Every character in Genshin Impact needs special items, better known as talent books, to level up their talents, and Alhaitham is no different. He needs the Ingenuity book to increase his skill level and the total amount is as follows:

Teachings of Ingenuity x 9

Guides to Ingenuity x 63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 114

The item can only be farmed on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from the Steeple of Ignorance domain located in Sumeru.

2) Nagudas Emerald

Nagudas Emerald Gemstone (Image via HoYoverse)

The Nagudas Emerald stone is the Dendro gemstone used by Dendro characters for ascensions. This can be obtained by defeating Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom. Based on the Genshin Impact leaks, the new boss in v3.4 will not drop this item so it should be best farmed beforehand. It also comes in four different rarities, and the total amount needed for the ascension until level 90 is:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragments x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunks x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

3) Mirror of Mushin

Mirror of Mushin by Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror of Mushin is another talent level-up material, but unlike the books, it can be farmed only once a week by defeating Genshin Impact's weekly Scaramouche boss, Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. Please note that this boss can only be accessed after completing Sumeru Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V quest 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies'.

A total of 18 Mirror of Mushins will be required to max out all three of Alhaitham's levels.

4) Faded Red Satin and its upper rarities

Eremite mob (Image via HoYoverse)

Faded Red Satin is an item that is dropped by Eremite mobs that can be found all over Sumeru. This item also has three different rarities and will be used by both Alhaitham and his signature sword, Light of Foliar Incision, for ascension and talent level-up.

The total amount needed to max them to level 90 is as follows:

Faded Red Satins x 18 (+15 for weapon)

Trimmed Red Silks x 30 (+24 for weapon)

Rich Red Brocades x 36 (+27 for weapon)

To max all three of Alhaitham's talents:

Faded Red Satins x 18

Trimmed Red Silks x 66

Rich Red Brocades x 93

5) Talisman of the Forest Dew

Talisman of the Forest Dew (Image via HoYoverse)

Talisman of the Forest Dew is a special item that is used for leveling up weapons. Like the above items, they are available in four different rarities. It can only be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays using resins in the Tower of Abject Pride Domain.

The number of Talismans of Forest Dew needed to max Light of Foliar Incision are as follows:

Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew x 5

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew x 14

Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew x 14

Gold Talisman of the Forest Dew x 6

A higher rarity of all the items on the list can also be obtained by crafting using items of less rarity.

