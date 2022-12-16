5 best team comps for Wanderer in Genshin Impact

It has been a week since Genshin Impact's latest 3.3 update was released. It brought the Wanderer, formerly known as Scaramouche, on the event wish banner as a playable character.

Wanderer is a new 5-star Anemo star and has mastery over Catalyst weapons. He is as selfish as Xiao when it comes to field time, thanks to the new hovering mechanics that have been added to his kit by HoYoverse officials.

When he casts his Elemental Skill, he can hover and deal damage while flying in the air. Meanwhile, his Element Burst deals a massive AoE and Anemo damage to enemies caught in its range.

This article will outline the five best team compositions for Wanderer in Genshin Impact that players can follow.

Genshin Impact: 5 best team comps after 3.3 update where Wanderer will shine

Looking at Wanderer's kit, it seems that the 5-star Anemo character is meant to be played as an on-field damage dealer. His kit also demands a lot of on-field time in Genshin Impact.

Hence, teams should be built around him as he will be dealing the most damage due to his on-field abilities.

1) Wanderer Hypercarry

Best Hypercarry team for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can go for this team composition if they wish to use their Wanderer as a Hypercarry unit in Genshin Impact. This roster will include the following characters to support him:

Faruzan: Anemo battery & buffer

Zhongli: Shields

Bennett: Healing and ATK buff

Faruzan provides off-field crowd control abilities to Wanderer to make sure no damage output goes to waste. However, the former has a ton of energy issues until she is C6. Hence, players who don't have a C6 Faruzan can swap her with a Yunjin who can provide buffs to increase Normal ATK damage.

2) Wanderer Freeze Team

Best Freeze Team for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Cryo team, Wanderer takes advantage of frozen enemies because he can deal DMG and no one can interrupt or knock him down while he's airborne. Hence, Genshin Impact players can use the following characters to build an ideal freeze team for him:

Layla: Cryo Sub-DPS

Xingiqu: Hydro enabler

Rosaria: Sub-DPS/ Crit buffer

With Cryo resonance and Wanderer's own ascension passive, players don't need to worry about Crit-Rate and can focus more on building Crit-DMG.

In addition to providing shields, Layla will also apply tons of Cryo with her kit and Xingqiu will provide resistance to interruptions while applying Hydro on enemies.

3) Wanderer National Team

Wanderer National Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Most characters work well with the National Team because its core is very strong. For those who don't know, it refers to a party with the following characters:

Xiangling: Sub-DPS

Xingqiu: Hydro Enabler

Bennett: Healer/ATK Buffer

Still, some characters work better with the National Team than others in Genshin Impact. These include Raiden Shogun, Kaedehara Kazuha, Sucrose, and others.

Luckily, Wanderer is one of these characters as well. If a player struggles to build a team around him, they may choose to play him in the National Team as it is always strong and credible.

4) Wanderer Taser Team

Best Taser Team for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Taser team for Wanderer allows players to employ him in a quickswap playstyle. He does not perform as the main DPS in this composition, rather he is the driver for his party members. The ideal Taser team in this scenario will include:

Xingiqu/Yelan: Hydro enabler

Fischl: Electro enabler

Beidou: Shielder and AoE Electro enabler

This team provides players the flexibility to use different artifact sets on Wanderer in Genshin Impact. Instead of a damage build, he can be equipped with the Viridescent Venerer artifact set to shred elemental resistance so the party members can deal more damage.

5) Mono Anemo Team

Best Mono Anemo team for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is the only Anemo character in Genshin Impact that benefits from the mono Anemo team. The ideal roster built around him in such case will include:

Faruzan: Anemo Buffs/Debuffs

Venti: Crowd Control

Bennett: Healer/ ATK Buffer

Genshin Impact players who do not have Venti can use other Anemo crowd-controllers such as Kazuha and Sucrose.

