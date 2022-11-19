Genshin Impact Layla builds for Support and Shield role

The new Phase II banners from Genshin Impact bring a new 4-star character. Layla is a new Cyro support character that can provide a strong shield and deal Cryo damage.

Keep in mind that Layla isn't quite unique in her field, Diona already exists as Cryo Shielder but the former's burst is somewhat similar to Ganyu's burst. The combination of Diona's shield and Ganyu's Burst her AoE allows Layla to have proper support and cryo her enabler at the same time.

Layla's abilities revolve around HP, and the artifacts for her best build are relatively easy to farm.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Best Layla builds for support and shield role

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



There is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.



Watch Below~



#GenshinImpact #Layla Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" | Genshin ImpactThere is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.Watch Below~ Character Demo - "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" | Genshin ImpactThere is nothing uncommon for a student working hard in the Akademiya to experience some insomnia.Watch Below~#GenshinImpact #Layla https://t.co/BWS1qrKGgb

Layla's best builds in Genshin Impact fall into two categories:

Support Build

Shield Build

Best Shield Build For Layla

Layla's shield build primarily focuses on strengthening her shield in Genshin Impact. In shield builds, players will have to stack HP using artifacts and weapons. Hence, don't expect any contribution in damage dealing in this build.

Best artifacts for Shield build (Image via Genshin Impact)

For this build, players will have to stack HP on their artifacts. Hence, the best artifact set for Layla in this build will be the 4-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith. Here are the set bonus effects of the artifact set:

2-piece set bonus: Increase HP by 20%

Increase HP by 20% 4-piece set bonus: Provides 20% ATK buff and increases shield strength by 30% when an Elemental Skill hits an opponent. The buff will be active for three seconds and can be triggered every 0.5 seconds. The buffs can be triggered when the character wielding this artifact is off-field.

Best swords for Shield build (Image via HoYoverse)

For the shield build, Genshin Impact players can use the following sword weapons for Layla:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Primordial Jade Cutter

Sacrificial Sword

Both 5-star swords provide an additional amount of HP to Layla, which will strengthen her shields and increase damage. Sacrificial Sword, on the other hand, can reset the cooldown on Layla's Elemental Skill. Hence, she can create another shield instantly if the previous one breaks due to heavy damage.

Best Support Builds For Layla

Layla's support build also works as a shielder, but her main focus is to buff her nearby party members. For this, players will continue to stack HP on her to get that robust shield, but take advantage of the set bonus effects from different artifact sets.

Farm these to build your Layla as a Cryo support (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can choose to farm either of the artifact sets to buff the nearby party members:

Tenacity of the Milelith

Noblesse Oblige

Layla can take advantage of the 4-piece set of Tenacity of the Milelith. With her Elemental Skill and this 4-piece set bonus, she provides an 20% ATK buff to nearby team members for three seconds. This buff can be gained every 0.3 seconds and also increases her shield strength.

Additionally, Noblesse Oblige on Layla for support build is also beneficial for her team. The 4-piece set bonus provides an additional 20% ATK buff to the whole party for the next 12 seconds. Layla has a low 40 energy cost burst that lasts for 12 seconds and has 100% uptime at constellation 0. Hence, she can provide 100% uptime on the artifact set bonus effects.

Best swords for Support build (Image via HoYoverse)

For the support build, Genshin Impact players can use the following sword weapons for Layla:

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Freedom-Sworn

Favonius Sword

With Key of Khaj-Nisut equipped, Layla can provide additional Elemental Mastery to party members based on her Max HP. Freedom Sworn, on the other hand, will provide ATK buffs.

Additionally, it will also increase the Normal, Charged, and Plunging DMG of nearby party members. Lastly, players can always use a Favonius Sword to provide enough energy particles to act as a Cryo battery.

Poll : 0 votes