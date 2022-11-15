Genshin Impact weapons banner for Childe & Yae Miko: Kagura's verity, Polar star, and 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact version 3.2 is approaching the second phase of the update and is set to introduce new characters and weapon banners. Yae Miko and Tartaglia will finally get their rerun banner after a long time.

In addition to the featured 5-star units above, Layla will also be getting her first banner in the game. With a new character in the upcoming phase, players may consider wishing for this banner. This article includes all the characters and weapons in the second phase of version 3.2.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Yae Miko and Tartaglia banners

Yae Miko and Tartaglia are the featured 5-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The next 5-star Genshin Impact units to be featured in the character banners are Yae Miko and Tartaglia. Both of them are old characters that were released a long time ago, but they haven't received a rerun banner for a long time.

The Event Wish banners will refresh and get updated to a new one on November 18 at 6 pm (UTC+8). In addition to the 5-star characters above, there are also three other 4-star units that will receive a drop rate boost:

Layla (Cryo Sword) Thoma (Pyro Polearm) Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo Catalyst)

The only new character in the next banner is Layla, a 4-star Cryo unit that was introduced as a supporting character, able to apply Cryo on enemies off-field. Although this is the first banner to feature Layla, she will be available in the standard wish Wanderlust Invocation in the next version.

Meanwhile, the 5-star units in this banner, Yae Miko and Tartaglia, are both DPS in their respective elements. Yae Miko can be utilized as a damage dealer or supporting character with her Elemental Skill, while Tartaglia is mostly used as a Hydro DPS with the help of the National Team (Bennett, Xiangling, Xingqiu) as support.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Kagura's Verity and Polar Star banners

Kagura's Verity and Polar Star are the promoted weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to the new character banner, the weapon event wish will also be changed to a new set of weapons that complement the featured characters. The 5-star weapons are Kagura's Verity and Polar Star, the signature weapons for Yae Miko and Tartaglia, respectively.

The following 4-star weapons will also receive a huge drop rate boost if Genshin Impact players decide to wish on the Epitome Invocation banner:

Favonius Sword (Sword) The Bell (Claymore) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Favonius Codex (Catalyst) The Stringless (Bow)

Most of the weapons above have been featured numerous times in previous weapon banners, and veteran Genshin Impact gamers should already own most of them.

However, Kagura's Verity and Polar Star are extremely good weapons with Crit value as a secondary stat. They can also be paired with various characters apart from Yae Miko and Tartaglia. Players may want to give this weapon banner a few tries to get either of the 5-star weapons.

With the second phase approaching in Genshin Impact 3.2, players can expect the next announcement to be the 3.3 special program, introducing Wanderer and Faruzan as playable characters.

