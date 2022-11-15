Genshin Impact gets nominated in 2 categories at The Game Awards 2022

Genshin Impact has been nominated in two categories at The Game Awards 2022. The last time the title was featured at the awards ceremony (2021), it won Best Mobile Game.

While Genshin Impact has been nominated in the same category this year, it has also received a nomination in the new Best Ongoing Game category.

Which games is Genshin Impact going up against at The Game Awards 2022?

The Game Awards @thegameawards



Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV



Fortnite



Genshin Impact



🗳️ Vote Now:



Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five games are up for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards Apex LegendsDestiny 2FINAL FANTASY XIVFortniteGenshin Impact🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five games are up for Best Ongoing Game at #TheGameAwards:🔸 Apex Legends🔸 Destiny 2🔸 FINAL FANTASY XIV🔸 Fortnite🔸 Genshin Impact🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote👀 Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 https://t.co/P8vZt3hUfR

In the Best Mobile Game category, Genshin Impact will go up against Apex Legends Mobile, Diablo Immortal, Marvel Snap, and Tower of Fantasy. Meanwhile, in the Best Ongoing Game category, the title will compete with Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and Fortnite.

Each of these games brings a unique twist to a fun concept. Surprisingly, Genshin Impact seems to stick out among the pack. Still, given the game's longevity and ever-increasing popularity, its chances of winning in this category may be higher than expected.

Shenhe Does Stuff @shenhe_main

LAST YEAR WE GOT FREE 10 PULLS WHEN IT WON!

GO VOTE FOR GENSHIN! WE NEED THOSE PRIMOS FOR LANTERN RITE!!

oh also because Genshin Impact is a fabulous game that deserves love

VOTE GENSHIN!

#genshintwt #Genshinlmpact GENSHIN IMPACT IS NOMINATED FOR 2 AWARDS AT THE GAME AWARDS!LAST YEAR WE GOT FREE 10 PULLS WHEN IT WON!GO VOTE FOR GENSHIN! WE NEED THOSE PRIMOS FOR LANTERN RITE!!oh also because Genshin Impact is a fabulous game that deserves loveVOTE GENSHIN! GENSHIN IMPACT IS NOMINATED FOR 2 AWARDS AT THE GAME AWARDS! LAST YEAR WE GOT FREE 10 PULLS WHEN IT WON!GO VOTE FOR GENSHIN! WE NEED THOSE PRIMOS FOR LANTERN RITE!!oh also because Genshin Impact is a fabulous game that deserves love❤️VOTE GENSHIN!#genshintwt #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/A6hHT7hYiz

The last time Genshin Impact was featured at The Game Awards, fans were treated to some amazing in-game rewards to celebrate the title's win in the Best Mobile Game category. The developers granted players 10 easily acquired wishes, which came in handy for those trying to summon new characters at the time.

The likelihood of such a celebration occurring again is high, especially considering that miHoYo's open-world action RPG is still one of the best games on the mobile platform.

The chances of Genshin Impact winning in the Best Ongoing Game category are slimmer. However, fans can always improve these chances by voting.

A link to the voting page is available in the tweet above. Players can vote for a wide variety of games across categories. Fans of Genshin Impact can lock in their votes for the title in both the Best Mobile Game and Best Ongoing Game categories.

Whether players will receive double the rewards if the game wins both awards is currently unknown. They will want to keep an eye out for official announcements from Hoyoverse as The Game Awards 2022 ceremony progresses.

The winners of The Game Awards will not be announced until December 8, 2022, during the official ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

