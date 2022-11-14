Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss enemy leaks: Serpent Knight and Floor 12 lineups

Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss has a few more challenges for players to take on, including the powerful Serpent Knight foes that can be found in the Chasm. Fans may not have fought these enemies in quite a while, and they'll definitely want to be prepared to defeat them during this rotation of the Abyss. Luckily, thanks to leaks, players have an early look at what the upcoming Floor 12 Abyss lineup will look like.

This lineup definitely looks tough, and players will want to prepare their strongest teams if they want to get all of the rewards from clearing this floor. Here's what the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 lineup will look like.

Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 3.2: Floor 12 lineup leaked

The next rotation of Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss will bring some big changes, and players will need to prepare to face off against powerful enemies like Serpent Knights and even the Thunder Manifestation. These dangerous enemies can be quite difficult to defeat, and fans who want to get all of the rewards from this Abyss chamber will want to prepare the right team to take on this challenge. Luckily, leaks have revealed all the enemies that fans will need to take on during this floor of the abyss.

Floor 12 Chamber 1

The first chamber of the new Abyss Floor 12 will pit players up against some familiar foes from Inazuma. In the first half of this floor, there will be Thundercraven Rifthounds and Riftwhelps, which will be easily defeated by a strong Electro team, though fans may want to bring some healing to overcome their corrosion effect. The Thunder Manifestation will appear in the second half, and players will need to avoid utilizing Electro if they want to deal significant damage to this powerful foe.

Floor 12 Chamber 2

The unique Serpent Knights will finally reappear in the Spiral Abyss during this rotation, and fans will need to watch out for several different varieties of these foes. Over the course of the first half, the Windcutter, Defender, Line Breaker, and Standard Bearer Serpent Knights will appear, giving fans plenty of enemies to take on. The most important thing to remember for this floor is to avoid using shields, as they will grant the Serpent Knights powerful buffs.

The second half of this floor is much simpler, with only a Frostarm Lawachurl to take down.

Floor 12 Chamber 3

The final floor of the Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss will feature the new Aeonblight Drake boss during its first half. This foe gains resistances in battle, but these can be removed by damaging its exposed core when it begins flying. This also puts the boss in a vulnerable state, making it easy to defeat. Fans will want to make sure they bring a bow character to take advantage of this weakness.

The second half of this floor features two powerful Eremite enemies, the Eremite Stone Enchanter and the Eremite Galehunter. These two don't have any particular weaknesses, but they can be quite tanky, so fans will want to keep an eye out for their strong attacks while they whittle them down.

Genshin Impact 3.2's Floor 12 looks to be a tough one, but players will definitely want to complete it for its amazing rewards.

