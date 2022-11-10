5 best Spiral Abyss teams to build with Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is the newest 5-star character in Genshin Impact. She is one of the game's strongest characters and can be an incredible addition to any team composition.

Nahida can easily carry her team through the Spiral Abyss, thanks to her ability to create tons of Dendro reactions. She is also a powerful enabler for other strong main DPS carries. This allows her to fit into a wide variety of teams.

Nahida is also one of the most flexible characters in Genshin Impact, as she can fit into team compositions that use different Dendro reactions. From Aggravate and Spread to underutilized reactions like Burgeon and Burning, the character can perform incredibly well in almost all of the content in the game.

Players who want to clear the Spiral Abyss will definitely want to give Nahida a try.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Burgeon, Bountiful Cores, and 3 other great Spiral Abyss teams featuring Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) Burning (Nahida, Kazuha, Xiangling, Bennett)

This team is great for dealing sustained damage to enemies in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. Nahida can trigger the Burning reaction constantly, thanks to the combined Pyro application of Bennett and Xiangling, along with Kazuha's powerful Elemental Burst.

Burning's synergy with Nahida's incredibly high Elemental Mastery will allow players to burn through even the tankiest enemies. Players will definitely want to give this team a try against opponents who are weak against Pyro.

2) Burgeon (Nahida, Xingqiu, Thoma, Hydro, or Anemo flex)

This team is quite easy to build as long as players have Xingqiu and Thoma. Players using it in the Spiral Abyss can generate tons of Dendro Cores to take advantage of one of Genshin Impact's most underutilized reactions, Burgeon.

When Thoma's Elemental Burst strikes a Dendro Core, it will rupture, dealing massive damage to nearby enemies. This can be a great way to deal tons of AOE damage to a group of enemies.

3) Reverse Melt (Cryo Main DPS/Nahida/Bennett/Kazuha or flex Anemo)

Reverse Melt is a team composition that can deal incredible amounts of damage in Genshin Impact. It can be a little tricky to pull off, as players will need to combine both the Burning and Melt reactions.

However, almost any Cryo main DPS can utilize this team to increase their damage substantially. It can make characters like Ganyu or Ayaka stronger than usual.

4) Bountiful Cores (Nilou/Nahida/Yelan or Xingqiu/Barbara or Kokomi)

Nilou and Nahida seem to be built for each other. Nahida can give Nilou the ability to create tons of unique Bountiful Cores in battle. This allows players to devastate enemies with Dendro damage in a massive AOE.

Bountiful Cores do huge damage, meaning players will be able to take down several foes at once. This is great for clearing the Spiral Abyss quickly.

The only downside to this team is the colossal self-damage from the Bountiful Cores. However, this can be mitigated with Kokomi or Barbara.

5) Hyperbloom (Nahida/Raiden/Xingqiu/Kazuha)

Hyperbloom is one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact. It is incredibly easy to use, thanks to the fact that almost all of the damage comes from the Hyperbloom reaction.

Players will be able to keep most of their characters safely off-field while Nahida creates Dendro Cores for Raiden Shogun to proc with the Hyperbloom reaction. This can deal insane damage to enemies.

Players who want a smooth and easy Spiral Abyss clear will definitely want to try this Genshin Impact team.

These are just a few of the Nahida teams that Genshin Impact players can use to clear the Spiral Abyss.

