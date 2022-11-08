Genshin Impact 3.3 Wanderer changes: New abilities and more details

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring some major changes to the character Scaramouche as he finally becomes the new playable character Wanderer. As Wanderer, he will wield an Anemo vision in battle, utilizing the power of a Catalyst to deal sweeping blows to his enemies. He will also be able to utilize the power of flight in battle, changing his moveset and allowing him to deal damage unlike any other character in the game.

Fans who want to summon Wanderer won't have to wait long as he is set to release in just a short while, and they can find the latest leaks on his abilities here.

Wanderer ability leaks and more in Genshin Impact 3.3

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring the release of the new version of Scaramouche known as Wanderer. Fans who have completed the story of the game's 3.2 update have seen the fall of Scaramouche, and it appears that 3.3 will revitalize him as a brand new character with a new set of abilities.

Players will be able to utilize this character on their teams, and he brings strong Anemo DPS abilities and a unique playstyle unlike any other character.

ris 🫀scaramouche hype @rispsyop IF YOU SHOWED ME THIS VIDEO A YEAR AGO I WOULD HAVE NEVER BELIEVED THAT *THIS* WAS THE SCARAMOUCHE GAMEPLAY LEAKS IF YOU SHOWED ME THIS VIDEO A YEAR AGO I WOULD HAVE NEVER BELIEVED THAT *THIS* WAS THE SCARAMOUCHE GAMEPLAY LEAKS https://t.co/qzgGiOwLsM

His most exciting and unique ability comes from his Elemental Skill, which allows him to float around and uses an alternate stamina meter that allows him to dish out special Anemo damage attacks.

He is able to fly for the duration of this ability and is only restricted by the alternate stamina meter. He is even able to absorb other elements when activating this ability, though they only grant him alternate effects like buffs to his Crit stats or longer flight duration. Still, fans will definitely enjoy this Elemental Skill, as it is unlike anything else in Genshin Impact.

timely scara ꩜ @timelyscara // SCARAMOUCHE GAMEPLAY LEAKS



HE STEPS ON ENEMIES ???? // SCARAMOUCHE GAMEPLAY LEAKS HE STEPS ON ENEMIES ???? https://t.co/rORd0JzJEG

Wanderer's Elemental Burst has also been leaked. It allows him to condense a large ball of Anemo energy before he bursts it in a large AOE (area of effect) by crushing it. This will deal a huge blast of damage to enemies and will be a great way to finish them off.

The Energy Cost of this ability is only 60, and its cooldown is quite short at only 15 seconds, meaning fans will be able to toss this ability out often as long as they are generating enough Energy.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



If Hanega: Song of the Wind (elemental skill) comes into contact with Electro -



Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit an opponent, 0.6 -> 0.8 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.2s.



#原神 #Genshin #Wanderer changesIf Hanega: Song of the Wind (elemental skill) comes into contact with Electro -Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit an opponent, 0.6 -> 0.8 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.2s. #Wanderer changesIf Hanega: Song of the Wind (elemental skill) comes into contact with Electro - Electro: When Normal and Charged Attacks hit an opponent, 0.6 -> 0.8 Energy will be restored. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.2s.#原神 #Genshin

Some changes for Wanderer have already been pushed to Genshin Impact 3.3's beta, and it seems like he will be undergoing some big balance shifts before his launch. These changes mostly focus on altering the effects of his Constellations and his Elemental Skill, with the first change switching the effects of his Elemental Skill upon absorbing the Electro element.

When Wanderer absorbs Electro, he will now restore 0.8 Energy whenever he lands an attack on an enemy with a Normal or Charged Attack, with a cooldown of 0.2 seconds.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



C1 - When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%.



The wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% -> 25% additional ATK as DMG.



#原神 #Genshin #Wanderer constellation changesC1 - When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%.The wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% -> 25% additional ATK as DMG. #Wanderer constellation changesC1 - When in the Windfavored State, The Wanderer’s Normal and Charged Attack SPD is increased by 10%.The wind arrows fired by the Passive Talent “Gales of Reverie” will deal 15% -> 25% additional ATK as DMG. #原神 #Genshin

The other changes focus on his Constellations, with his C1 receiving a change that increases the damage of its effect from 15% to 25%, and his C2 getting a damage increase from 150% to 200%.

Genshin Impact fans who plan on summoning the new 5-star character Wanderer will definitely want to get a look at his upcoming skills.

