Top 5 materials to farm for Wanderer in Genshin Impact before 3.3 patch

Genshin Impact players can begin farming for the Wanderer's materials before he is launched to make sure they can max him out as soon as his banner goes live.

The Wanderer looks to be an incredible 5-star addition to the game's cast, with his unique moveset, including the ability to fly and deal tons of AoE Anemo damage to enemies. Fans will want to max him out to get as much power as possible out of him, as he will only deal Anemo damage, which means he'll need high multipliers in his attacks.

Fans can find some of the best materials to farm for him before his release here.

Genshin Impact: 5 materials to farm for the Wanderer

daily scara ☂️ @scarapics here's a scara farming schedule if anyone needs it 🫶🏻 here's a scara farming schedule if anyone needs it 🫶🏻 https://t.co/91Fo3FBpSY

The Wanderer will need plenty of materials to reach level 90, and luckily all of them are currently obtainable in-game. Fans will be able to get enough items to max out the character before his banner goes live if they start farming these materials early.

Given that some of them can be difficult or time-consuming to acquire, fans will definitely want to start gathering them early. Here are five of the materials to farm:

1) Perpetual Calibers

The first material that players will want to start farming requires the most Resin as each run of the Aeonblight Drake will take 40 of the resource to complete. Fans will then be able to gather the Perpetual Calibers that the Wanderer will need to ascend, though the upcoming 5-star will require plenty of these materials to reach level 90.

Fans will want to start farming this boss before his launch to guarantee that they can get enough Perpetual Calibers to get him to max level.

2) Vayuda Turquoise

ASH ! scara’s worm @scaranemo scaramouche wanters how many of the vayuda turquoise do you have right now? scaramouche wanters how many of the vayuda turquoise do you have right now? https://t.co/wE19ExCRZD

Fans can farm these green gems from any boss that has an Anemo infusion, which gives them plenty of different options to pick from. These gems can be dropped by bosses like the Maguu Kenki, the Anemo Hypostasis, Stormterror, and more.

Genshin Impact players may want to farm another character at the same time to be Resin-efficient, or they can opt to use their Azoth Dust to transmute their other gems into this variant.

3) Daka's Bell

This item comes from defeating the new weekly Scaramouche Boss fight, and players will need a ton of them to max out the Wanderer's abilities.

Considering that he will need high skill levels to deal tons of damage in battle, Genshin Impact players will definitely want to have tons of these Daka's Bells. These items will help push his skill levels further, and increase his damage significantly.

4) Handguards

Players will need to farm a ton of handguards to max out their Wanderer, and thankfully there are hundreds of Ronin and Nobushi to defeat that are spread throughout Inazuma's many islands. Defeating these enemies isn't too difficult either, though it may take a while to defeat the tankier Nobushi foes.

Still, Genshin Impact fans will need to defeat plenty of these foes to gather enough Handguards. But with farming routes like the one above, it won't take very long to collect enough to max the Wanderer out.

5) Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are the last thing that fans will need to gather. They are also the hardest to find as there aren't too many to collect and they are rather spread out all over Sumeru.

Still, fans will want to begin gathering these items as soon as they can, as they'll need to collect them more than once to have enough for the Wanderer's max ascension.

Genshin Impact players will want to start farming these ascension items right away as the Wanderer is set to release in just a month.

