Genshin Impact wish simulator for Nahida banner: How to wish unlimited to test luck

Genshin Impact players can take advantage of wish simulators to get unlimited wishes on any banner that they choose. These simulators can be used to test out your luck or just to have some fun with an unlimited amount of summons. Those who want to try their hand at getting Constellation 6 of a character like Nahida will definitely want to try out a wish simulator before dropping a huge sum on the game.

You can find out how to use a wish simulator for Genshin Impact's latest banners here.

How to use a wish simulator for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact wish simulators can give you the chance to summon for any character you want without having to worry about Primogem limits or upcoming banners. This can give you the opportunity to really push your luck and see how easily you can get characters like Nahida or how quickly you can summon things like constellations or signature weapons.

These simulators are also just a fun way to spend some time in between banners while saving up Primogems for upcoming characters like Wanderer or Alhaitham. Here's how to use them:

1) Load up the wish simulator

One of the best wish simulators that you can utilize can be found at wishsimulator.app, and it is simple and quick to use. You can load it up on both PC and mobile, and once the page has loaded, you can move to the next step.

2) Select the banner

Nahida's banner (Image via wishsimulator.app)

Nahida is currently featured on the website's banner as she is still live in-game, but once her banner is completed, you will need to select it from the website's options page.

To do this, click the small circle with a question mark logo next to the word Wish in the top left corner. From here, select the option that says Switch Banner, and select the desired banner to wish on. In Nahida's case, it would be 3.2-1, which would swap the website to The Moongrass' Enlightenment and Tapestry of Golden Flames.

3) Begin wishing

A wish on the website (Image via wishsimulator.app)

Once the banner is set up, you can begin wishing just like you would in Genshin Impact. The main difference is that you won't need to worry about Primogems, as you will have an infinite amount of them to use. Once you run out of Primogems, you have two main options.

You can either go to the settings menu and enable the Unlimited Fates option (which will provide you with non-stop wishes) or you can go to the Shop option and "buy" Genesis Crystals that can be converted into more wishes. The second option will allow you to keep track of how much money you may have spent in Genshin Impact had you decided to purchase the crystal packages.

4) Check the inventory and history

Wish history (Image via wishsimulator.app)

If you want to keep track of your wishes and what you have collected, the website has options for both. The Wish History works the same way as Genshin Impact, though with some additional bits of information like total pulls, Primogems spent, and current pity. The website also has an inventory page where you can see all of the characters that you have acquired.

