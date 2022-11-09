Genshin Impact 3.3 to unlock new Mondstadt place and TCG game mode, as per leaks

Genshin Impact players will be able to try out the new Genius Invokation TCG (Trading Card Game) when the 3.3 update gets released later this year. The game mode will also unlock new areas throughout the world of Teyvat, including one in Mondstadt that fans have been waiting for since the game's release.

According to leaks, fans will finally be able to enter the Cat's Tail tavern to play Genius Invokation games and interact with fan favorite NPCs. Players will definitely want to take part in the new gamemode as it offers unique rewards and other items. Here's what's currently known about the new Genshin Impact 3.3 game mode.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Cat's Tail tavern and Genius Invokation TCG leaks

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring new content to the game and will even allow players to finally enter the Cat's Tail tavern in Mondstadt, as shown by the leaks above. This area is similar to most restaurants in the game, with a small cozy appearance and some special NPCs to talk to, including a unique talking cat that serves as the host of the bar. Players can explore the small and cozy area, but its main function is to serve as a hub to play the game's latest Genius Invokation mini-game.

Genius Invokation is a new game mode that will allow players to create their own decks by mixing and matching character cards from around the world of Teyvat with items and other unique cards. These cards are then used to battle NPCs and other players, giving fans a chance to show off their strategic prowess and deckbuilding ability. Players will be able to gather tons of rewards by defeating NPCs in the game, and they will even get the chance to interact with fan favorite characters like Fischl, Bennett, and Mona.

There are over a hundred of these cards to collect, with almost every one of the game's playable characters represented by a card. Each of these characters will bring some unique effects and can be played as a powerful unit in the game. These cards even have animations for things like Elemental Bursts, making collecting them all very enticing. Players will want to build decks that can synergize around their cards to bring home a victory, and the game appears to have a lot of depth.

mia @ragnvinrd this is still the coolest thing ever this is still the coolest thing ever https://t.co/6D7IyxCvX8

According to current information, there are no paid mechanics in the card game, and everything will be obtainable for free, meaning fans will be able to experience all of the new Genius Invokation card game without having to buy a single card.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to give this game mode a try, especially given that it will provide rewards without costing anything to play. The 3.3 update will launch later this year, and fans will want to make sure they head to the Cat's Tail tavern to play this new collectible card game.

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a new card game along with a new area to play it in.

