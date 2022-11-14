Best Genshin Impact Nahida builds with 3-star and 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact players who want to build Nahida can take advantage of some often-underutilized weapons, with a few builds even using an easily obtained 3-star Catalyst.

These weapons all perform very well with Nahida thanks to her focus on Elemental Mastery, giving players a lot of options to work with when they choose to build her. She can be one of the cheapest characters in Genshin Impact to build thanks to her low investment cost and easy-to-acquire weaponry.

Players can find Nahida's best 3-star and 4-star weapon builds here.

Genshin Impact: Nahida's best builds with 3-star and 4-star weapons

Nahida can be built in a wide variety of ways in Genshin Impact, and picking the right weapon for her can make a huge difference in her playstyle. Fans will want to choose the best weapon for her role in their team, but given that she can fit several different playstyles, picking the best choice can be tough.

Luckily, given that fans can acquire these weapon choices quite easily, trying out several of these options may be the best way to make a final pick.

Here are the builds:

3-star weapons

🦁 @aslandehya I guess nahida will really get magic guide... I guess nahida will really get magic guide... https://t.co/FSeIVKZl49

In terms of 3-star weapons, there really are only two main options for Nahida to wield. The best pick is the Magic Guide, a 3-star Catalyst that players can acquire from the game's gacha, and one that they likely have quite a few copies of.

Thanks to this weapon's Elemental Mastery substat along with its unique passive that increases DMG against foes affected by Hydro or Electro, this can be an incredibly solid option for Nahida, especially a DPS-focused one.

The second choice is the Thrilling Tale of Dragon Slayers, though this is more reserved for an off-field support-focused Nahida who looks to buff a stronger character like Keqing or Cyno. Fans will need to switch up their rotations to account for this weapon's downtime if they choose to build it.

4-star options

thraia @thraiiiaa R1 evenstar

R4 widsith

R5 sac fragment

R5 mappa mare

R5 magic guide



which is better for quicken/aggravate nahida? R1 evenstarR4 widsithR5 sac fragmentR5 mappa mareR5 magic guidewhich is better for quicken/aggravate nahida? https://t.co/GJOMFEjv9q

Nahida has quite a few options to pick from when it comes to 4-star weapons, and her best choices are split between supportive builds and damage-focused ones.

For a focus on her damage, the best weapons are ones like the Widsith or the Mappa Mare, as they will increase her Elemental damage significantly while providing her with buffs to her Elemental Mastery that can make her an incredible source of DPS.

Daily Nahida🌙 @NahidaArchive

5

A Thousand Floating Dreams - Her best in Slot obviously

Kagura's Verity - Good for triggering the skill due to Nahida's low cooldown

4

Sacrificial Fragments - Good for extra EM, skill reset

The Wisith - Good buffing passives, CRIT DGM (+cont) Weapons:A Thousand Floating Dreams - Her best in Slot obviouslyKagura's Verity - Good for triggering the skill due to Nahida's low cooldownSacrificial Fragments - Good for extra EM, skill resetThe Wisith - Good buffing passives, CRIT DGM (+cont) Weapons: 5⭐️🍃A Thousand Floating Dreams - Her best in Slot obviously🌼Kagura's Verity - Good for triggering the skill due to Nahida's low cooldown 4⭐️🍃Sacrificial Fragments - Good for extra EM, skill reset 🌼The Wisith - Good buffing passives, CRIT DGM (+cont) https://t.co/mjXcqtKQ4R

In terms of a supportive build, choices like the Sacrificial Fragments, Wandering Evenstar, or even the Favonius Codex all make for great picks. The Favonius Codex is likely one of the best ones out of these, especially with high refinement, as it can provide Nahida's team with a ton of Energy.

The Sacrificial Fragments will allow her to generate more pure Dendro energy however, while the Wandering Evenstar will grant her the ability to buff her team's ATK through its unique passive.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of different weapons to pick from when it comes to building Nahida, and these choices can make a huge difference.

Poll : 0 votes