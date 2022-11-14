Tartaglia/Childe vs Yae Miko: Which Genshin Impact character should you pull in the 3.2 patch?

Genshin Impact 3.2 is set to swap its banners in just a few days, and players will be able to summon for two new 5-star reruns, Childe and Yae Miko. These two powerful characters each bring a unique playstyle and have different pros and cons. Considering that there are plenty of other characters coming in future updates, fans may only be able to summon for one of these 5-star options.

Picking the right one can be tricky, but fans can find some pros and cons for either Childe or Yae Miko here.

Should you summon Childe or Yae Miko in Genshin Impact 3.2?

Genshin Impact 3.2's second half will bring the return of Childe and Yae Miko to the featured banner, giving players another chance to summon these powerful 5-star options.

These two 5-stars look to bring a ton of value to their teams. Childe is one of the best units in the game to take advantage of Elemental Reactions. On the other hand, Yae Miko brings a massive amount of off-field damage, especially in Dendro teams or with the right buffers.

Fans can find reasons to pull either Childe or Yae Miko below.

Childe

Childe remains one of Genshin Impact's strongest and most versatile options as an enabler, as he fits into a huge number of teams while providing incredible damage in both single target and AOE (area of effect) situations. Players who want a character who can synergize with Elements like Pyro, Cryo, Electro, and Dendro, will definitely want to give Childe a try, as he can be an excellent choice for these teams.

Childe is also quite easy to build, though getting a handle on his playstyle may be difficult in the beginning. However, fans definitely won't be disappointed by his performance. Childe's unique passive talent increases the damage of everyone in his party, and he is a solid flex pick for tons of different teams like Vaporize, Freeze, or even more niche Dendro teams.

Yae Miko

Yae Miko is much less flexible, given her nature as an Electro character, but thanks to Genshin Impact's recent buffs to the Electro element, she now shines as a DPS unit in battle. She is more recommended for players who need a strong Electro damage source while having buffers like Kazuha, Sucrose, Bennett, or Kujou Sara already built.

Yae can dish out some insane damage numbers with her Elemental Burst, and her utility as an off-field Electro applicator is definitely worth considering.

Her ease of use also makes her a great option, as a majority of her gameplay is simply pressing her Elemental Skill a few times before swapping off, along with using her Elemental Burst off cooldown. Players who want a strong burst damage unit will definitely want to give Yae Miko a try, as she can hit some consistently high numbers, especially with Dendro teams.

Genshin Impact's upcoming 5-star reruns provide players with a difficult choice to make, and picking the right option can save thousands of Primogems.

