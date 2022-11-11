How to convert weekly boss materials in Genshin Impact: Talent materials guide

Genshin Impact players who are trying to level up their character's talents may find that they don't have the right weekly boss materials for their specific character. In the past, the only way to get around this issue was to wait for a week to pass to get another chance at the right material. However, fans now have an alternate method to obtain boss materials that can save weeks of work and Resin.

Those who are trying to get a new character's talents leveled up will definitely want to take advantage of this method. Here's how to convert weekly boss materials in Genshin Impact.

How to use Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact

Dream Solvent is a material that you can acquire by defeating weekly bosses in Genshin Impact, and it is used to convert one boss material into another. This can be incredibly useful when trying to level up a character's talents, as each character requires certain boss materials to be used, and each boss drops random components every week.

You will want to make great use of this material when trying to level characters who utilize Scaramouche's materials, especially early on. Here's how to use it:

1) Acquire Dream Solvent

Dream Solvent is a rare drop from weekly bosses, meaning you will need to spend Resin after defeating foes like Signora, Raiden Shogun, or the new Scaramouche weekly boss. Each time you spend Resin in Genshin Impact, you have a chance to acquire a Dream Solvent, and with a ton of weekly bosses to beat, you will likely get at least one a week. Once it is obtained, it will go into the inventory for later use.

2) Head to an Alchemy Table

Alchemy Tables can be found in almost every major city in Teyvat, and you will be able to recognize them from their unique icon overhead or the NPC that is typically tending to the table. One of the easiest tables to reach is the one in Liyue. It's located just above the Adventurer's Guild and right next to a waypoint.

Tables can also be crafted and left in a Serenitea Pot for ease of access. After reaching a table, you will need to interact with it and then swap the table's mode to the Convert option. This is the second option at the top of the menu, and it will bring up a large list of convertible items.

3) Convert the boss material

Once in the conversion menu, you can select the item that you are trying to create from the list. Every boss material is listed here, but you should be aware that conversion can only occur between materials from the same boss.

You will then be able to select which material you want to use as the ingredient for conversion by clicking on the small circle next to the paper icon. After picking the right ingredient, you simply need to click convert to transmute their boss material into your desired one.

Genshin Impact fans will definitely want to take advantage of this mechanic as it will save plenty of time and Resin.

