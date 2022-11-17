Genshin Impact codes active in November 2022: How to redeem Primogems for free

Genshin Impact players currently have access to two redeem codes that they can use to get Primogems. Three more will arrive in late November when the next Special Program airs.

The two redeem codes you can use to get free Primogems right now are GENSHINGIFT and NT8SU92DKFRZ.

GENSHINGIFT will give you 50 Primogems and three Hero's Wits. Meanwhile, NT8SU92DKFRZ will reward you with 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experiences.

Note: There is no known expiration date for the two redeem codes listed above just yet. However, the three codes that will arrive later this month will only be active for one day.

How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes to get Primogems in November 2022

Method #1 (Website)

You should see something similar to this if you use the website method (Image via HoYoverse)

Each redeem code below has a hyperlink that will take you straight to the Code Redemption section of Genshin Impact's website. If you don't trust the source, you can manually Google the game and visit the website.

Once you're on the website and see something similar to the image above, follow these steps:

Log in if you're not already signed in to the website. Select the relevant server. If you have an account tied to that server, you will see it automatically appear here. Paste the code if you don't see it already. Click on 'Redeem' to finish.

Repeat the process for any unused codes that may be active. If you don't like this method, you can try the next one instead. Just note that you won't get double the rewards for entering the code both ways.

Method #2 (Game)

You will see something like this if you enter the codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is another way you can redeem a code in Genshin Impact:

Boot up the game on whichever platform you wish to use. Bring up the Paimon Menu. Head to 'Settings.' Go to 'Account.' Select 'Redeem Now.' Paste the code in the bar. Select 'Exchange.'

Repeat the process for any code you still need to use.

The previous method can be more convenient to use if you're playing on a console. However, entering a redeem code through the game is a good way to quickly gain access to your mail and claim your rewards.

Future codes

There should be Genshin Impact 3.3 Redeem Codes later this month (Image via HoYoverse)

It's vital to mention that the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will air later this month. While HoYoverse hasn't confirmed the official release date just yet, players can predict when it will air. Every past Special Program has aired 10 to 12 days before a version update launches.

Travelers already know that Genshin Impact 3.3 will be launched on December 7, 2022. Subtracting 10 to 12 days will give you a date between November 25, 2022, to November 27, 2022.

The 3.3 livestream is expected to air within this period. This is when you will get three extra redeem codes that offer 300 Primogems and other loot.

