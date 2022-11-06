Every Genshin Impact Redeem Code working in November 2022

Genshin Impact players will have several Redeem Codes available at their disposal in November 2022. Some Travelers will want as much free loot as possible, and two of these codes include free Primogems.

Here is a list of all Redeem Codes that currently work in Genshin Impact 3.2:

The three hyperlinks associated with each code will take the player to the official Genshin Impact website. If you're already logged in, you should be able to redeem them all within a minute.

This guide will also include news on when you can expect the 3.3 livestream to air since that broadcast will have more codes for you to use later in November 2022.

All Genshin Impact 3.2 Redeem Codes (November 2022)

Two of the codes give you free Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the rewards for all three Redeem Codes:

WARBDRR9MCQ9: 10,000 Mora + 10 Adventurer's Experience + 5 Fine Enhamcenent Ores + 5 Northern Smoked Chickens + 5 Flaming Red Bolognese

10,000 Mora + 10 Adventurer's Experience + 5 Fine Enhamcenent Ores + 5 Northern Smoked Chickens + 5 Flaming Red Bolognese NT8SU92DKFRZ: 60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits

You have two ways to use these codes:

Through the website Through the game

How to use these Genshin Impact 3.2 Redeem Codes

You should see something like this on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can enter these codes on the official website. Here is a short guide on how to do that:

Go to the official Genshin Impact website. You can either do that by clicking on the three hyperlinks from the beginning of this article or by Googling it. Log in if you haven't already. Select the relevant server. Put one code in the 'Redemption Code' section. Click on 'Redeem.'

Repeat this process for all Redeem Codes you still need to use.

This is how it looks like in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to enter these Redeem Codes via the game:

Boot up Genshin Impact. Log in. Bring up the Paimon Menu by pausing the game. Go to 'Settings.' Go to 'Account.' Select the 'Redeem Now' option. Enter the Redeem Codes in the text box. Select 'Exchange.'

Repeat the process for all the codes you haven't used yet.

Don't forget to claim the rewards from your in-game mail! (Image via HoYoverse)

Regardless of the method you use, you still need to claim the rewards. Simply open the in-game mail and use the 'Claim All' button to get everything. You have access to your mail from Adventure Rank 2 onward.

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream codes

There are more codes to use later this month (Image via HoYoverse)

These codes aren't currently out. However, Travelers know that they will be released once the livestream airs. Keep in mind that the next Version Update will be released on December 7, 2022.

Since past livestreams have always happened 10~12 days before the update comes out, you should deduce that the upcoming Special Program should air on one of these three dates:

November 25, 2022

November 26, 2022

November 27, 2022

HoYoverse will announce the official date later this month. Remember to tune in to get three additional codes that will give you 300 free Primogems!

