Genshin Impact Layla build guide: Best artifacts and weapons for support role

Layla is the newest 4-star Cryo Sword character in Genshin Impact. Since her entire kit was released a few days ago by the game's developers, the community expects her to fulfill the role of Support better than DPS, thanks to her off-field skills.

With the release of her banner on the Asian server, Layla delivered on those expectations and proved that she indeed plays the Support role better than that of a damage-dealer. This article will provide the best artifacts and weapons for Layla in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Layla's Support build in Genshin Impact

1) 4-Piece of Instructor Brooch

For a beginner in Genshin Impact, the 4-star set Instructor's Brooch is the best option as it can be obtained easily and offers great bonuses for a support Layla.

2-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80

4-Piece Set: Once triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members' Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

Even if she's off-field, Layla's Elemental Skill allows her to proc reactions, since her Curtain of Slumbers will fire a Night Star at enemies at regular intervals. For Genshin Impact players who want a strong shield for Layla, they can focus on HP stats for every piece of the artifact.

2) 4-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith

The first 5-star artifact suitable for Layla is Tenacity of the Millelith, with which Genshin Impact players can provide more HP for Layla, in addition to increasing the active character's ATK.

2-Piece Set: HP increased by 20%.

4-Piece Set: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and the shield strength is increased by 30% for 3 seconds. This effect can be triggered even when the wielder of this artifact is not on the field.

As mentioned before, Layla's Elemental Skill can fire Night Star at enemies, which will indirectly activate the 4-piece effect of this artifact. Since her Night Star is constantly created and attacks enemies, she can refresh the artifact bonuses and provide them to the entire team.

3) 4-piece of Noblesse Oblige

Although the previous artifacts' utilities revolve around Layla's Elemental Skill, the Noblesse Oblige artifact relies on her Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst damage increased by 20%.

4-Piece Set: Using Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12 seconds.

Fortunately, Layla's Elemental Burst has a 100% uptime with an extremely low Energy Cost, making it easier for her to spam it and provide bonuses to the team. In terms of main stats, aside from full HP, Travelers can opt for HP% > Cryo DMG > Crit Rate/Damage for more damage.

Best weapons for Support Layla in Genshin Impact

1) Favonius Sword

For the 4-star weapon, most players would obviously go for the Favonius Sword. With this weapon, Layla won't have any Energy issues under any circumstances, in addition to being a Cryo battery for the team.

2) Key of Khaj-Nisut

Unsurprisingly, this new 5-star sword is rather good on Layla as it has an HP stat and more HP-related buffs with its passive skill. This skill will increase her HP by 20% and grant Elemental Mastery to all nearby party members based on Layla's max HP.

Layla is a rare supporting character for the Cryo element in Genshin Impact. Her kit may be similar to that of Diona's, but Layla's shield is certainly better in some situations as it can provide more bonus damage to the team and more Energy particles.

