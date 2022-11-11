Genshin Impact reveals Layla: Ascension materials, skills, and talent details

Genshin Impact Layla is the new playable Cryo character brandishing a sword. She will be added to the next character banner alongside Yae Miko and Tartaglia. Today, the developers released an announcement regarding her talents and ascension materials.

Layla is a student from Akademiya under the category of Rtawahist Darshan. Although she recently enrolled in the academy, she has already earned many nicknames for herself. This article will go in-depth on her talent skills and provide an overview of her required materials based on the official announcement.

Genshin Impact: Layla's Ascension materials revealed

Genshin Impact developers released Layla's required materials to ascend ahead of her release date so players can pre-farm the said items. The Cryo-sword unit will be available on Yae Miko and Tartaglia's banners on November 18, a week from now.

The following are Layla's ascension materials from Level 1 to Level 90:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1 / Shivada Jade Fragment x9 / Shivada Jade Chunk x9 / Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Nilotpala Lotus x168 Divining Scroll x18 / Sealed Scroll x30 / Forbidden Curse Scroll x36 Perpetual Caliber x46

Layla's ascension and talent materials preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides her ascension, there are also talent level-up materials. Layla needs the following items to upgrade all of her talents from Level 1 to Level 10:

Divining Scroll x18 / Sealed Scroll x66 / Forbidden Curse Scroll x93 Teachings of Ingenuity x9 / Guide to Ingenuity x63 / Philosophies of Ingenuity x114 Mirror of Mushin x18

Layla's Official Talents in Genshin Impact 3.2

1) Normal Attack: Sword of the Radiant Path

Layla using Normal Attack against fungi (Image via HoYoverse)

Layla is a sword wielder that can perform up to three rapid strikes. Meanwhile, her charged attack will consume a certain amount of her Stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. The Rtawahist Darshan student is better known for her unique Elemental Skill than Normal Attack, so players may want to skip upgrading this talent and focus on Skill and Burst.

2) Elemental Skill: Night of Formal Focus & Night Stars and Shooting Stars

Layla inside Curtain of Slumber (Image via HoYoverse)

Layla's skill has two instances. The first one is Night of Formal Focus, where she will put forth a shield known as the Curtain of Slumber, dealing AoE Cryo damage to the nearest enemies.

For the second instance (Night Stars and Shooting Stars), while the Curtain of Slumber is active, it will create one Night Star every 1.5 seconds. These stars will then charge toward a single enemy near the active character.

3) Elemental Burst: Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker

Layla's Elemental Burst creates a Celestial Dreamsphere (Image via HoYoverse)

Her ultimate skill is Elemental Burst, which works like Ganyu in Genshin Impact, but has a significantly smaller AoE and interval. Layla will unleash a Celestial Dreamsphere that constantly fires Starlight Slugs at enemies within its AoE, dealing Cryo damage.

When a Starlight Slug hits an opponent, it will generate one Night Star for nearby Curtains of Slumber.

Based on her talent skills, Layla is a worthy Sub-DPS or support unit in Genshin Impact, where her Elemental Skill and Burst can help apply Cryo to enemies even when she's off-field.

