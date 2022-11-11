Best Genshin Impact settings for high FPS on low-end devices

If players want to have high FPS while playing Genshin Impact on a low-end device, they will have to downgrade a bunch of settings.

The most obvious solution would be to set all of the graphics-related settings to the bare minimum value, but this will sacrifice a ton of the game's visual appeal.

Moreover, not all low-end devices are equal. Some cheap setups can run Genshin Impact much more reliably on medium settings than a device with only the bare minimum requirements to run the game.

Note: One's mileage may vary when it comes to this topic.

Obtaining high FPS for Genshin Impact on low-end devices requires significant downgrades in the settings

The first thing players should do is lower the graphics settings to the bare minimum. To do this, they can follow these steps:

Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Select the 'Graphics' option. Set the 'Graphics Quality' to 'Lowest.'

If players are on a mobile device, they should notice a bar at the top that reads 'Smooth that is to the right of 'Current Performance Load.' Ideally, they will want the green bar to be as small as possible, meaning that they shouldn't see much of it go far away from 'Smooth.'

Changing the settings will show a message that states:

"Some graphics settings will only be applied after the game is restarted."

Players can then restart Genshin Impact and test it to see how good the FPS is. They can also increase some options to have better visuals, just to see how far they can push their device while achieving good FPS.

PC players won't see a 'Current Performance Load' option in these settings. However, they can put all their settings to the bare minimum if they wish to improve performance and reliably hit high FPS.

The three FPS options that players have on PC are:

30

45

60

Low-end PCs may wish to use 30 if their performance is bad. Sadly, there is no option to get more than 60, no matter how good one's PC might be.

Minimum requirements to play Genshin Impact

Official artwork for the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following requirements are the bare minimum players will need to play Genshin Impact on Android:

Compatibility requirements: Arm v8a 64-bit device

Arm v8a 64-bit device Memory: 3 GB+

3 GB+ System: Android 7.0+

Android 7.0+ Storage: At least 8 GB, not including additional downloads

iOS 9.0 or higher is required to run the game on any low-end Apple mobile device.

Here are the minimum requirements that a low-end PC needs to reach to run it:

DirectX Version: 11

11 Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 1030+

NVIDIA GeForce 1030+ Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Processor: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Storage: At least 30 GB, not including additional downloads

At least 30 GB, not including additional downloads System: Windows 7 SP1 64-Bit

Keep in mind that low-end devices might run Genshin Impact with good FPS, but that doesn't necessarily mean their overall performance is good. Some can be prone to overheating and eating up a ton of the player's battery. Still, this introductory guide should at least help players with low-end devices achieve decent FPS.

