Genshin Impact Yae Miko banner: 4-star characters and all weapons revealed

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro character who will be having her first rerun banner in Genshin Impact. Alongside the shrine maiden, Tartaglia is another unit that will be featured in his own rerun banner with the same set of 4-star characters.

Generally, the featured 4-star units in the character banners will have some synergy with the 5-star characters. However, sometimes it also promotes units that haven't had a huge drop rate boost for a long time. This article will introduce all the characters and weapons featured in the second phase banner in Genshin Impact 3.2.

All 4-Star characters in Yae Miko and Tartaglia banners in Genshin Impact

The next Event Wish banners in Genshin Impact version 3.2 are 'Astute Amusement' Yae Miko and 'Farewell of Snezhnaya' Tartaglia. Both banners will be available in-game starting on November 18 at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Yae Miko is an Electro Catalyst famous for being an off-field Electro applicant to enemies and her high Burst damage. Tartaglia, on the other hand, is a Hydro Bow character, who can turn his weapon into two Hydro swords, afflicting the said element on enemies hit.

Aside from these two 5-star characters, there are also other units that will receive a huge drop rate boost:

Layla (Cryo Sword) Thoma (Pyro Polearm) Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo Catalyst)

From the three names above, Layla is a new character and will be having her first banner. However, she will be added to the standard wish 'Wanderlust Invocation' banner starting version 3.3. In other words, she is not an event-exclusive character like Yae Miko and Tartaglia.

All Weapons in the 3.2 Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact

The next weapon banner is in the second phase of version 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the character banner is updated in Genshin Impact, the weapon banner will also have the same treatment and changes to a new set of weapons. The next featured 5-star weapons are Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) and Polar Star (Bow).

Each weapon is the signature tool for Yae Miko and Tartaglia, respectively. In addition, both firearms have exceptional Crit value as their secondary stat. Wishing for the weapon banner isn't a bad option for Travelers who have enough Primogems to get at least one of the weapons.

Similar to the character banner, there are various 4-star weapons that will also receive a huge drop rate boost:

Favonius Sword (Sword) The Bell (Claymore) Dragon's Bane (Polearm) Favonius Codex (Catalyst) The Stringless (Bow)

Most of the weapons above have been available ever since Genshin Impact's first release, so it is believable that most gamers already have them, if not on Refinement 1.

The best gacha weapon here would be The Stringless as the bow has a great passive skill, increasing the Elemental Skill and Burst damage of the wielder by 24/30/36/42/48%. The higher the Refinement level it has, the greater the passive skill gets.

The character and weapon banners in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 prove to be worth the Primogems with great 5-star units. However, players should think thoroughly before wishing on the banners as the next update will release the highly anticipated character Wanderer (Scaramouche).

