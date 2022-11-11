Layla's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

A new Cryo character will be available in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.2. Layla is an upcoming Sword-wielder that's capable of applying the Cryo element to enemies off-field with the help of her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Presently, Layla is set to be released alongside Yae Miko and Tartaglia's banners on November 18. With just one week remaining, players can begin pre-farming her ascension and talent level-up materials as they were officially released by the developers a few hours ago.

Genshin Impact: Layla's Ascension Materials From Level 1-90

All Genshin Impact characters begin from Level 1 whenever players get them for the first time from the character banner, and Layla is no exception to this rule. Given below is an overview of what materials she needs to fully ascend from Level 1 to Level 90.

Shivada Jade Sliver x1 / Shivada Jade Fragment x9 / Shivada Jade Chunk x9 / Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Nilotpala Lotus x168 Divining Scroll x18 / Sealed Scroll x30 / Forbidden Curse Scroll x36 Perpetual Caliber x46

1) Nilotpala Lotus

Nilotpala Lotus is a Local Specialty that can be farmed exclusively in the Sumeru rainforest. A total of 79 Lotuses can be found in the game at a time, and Layla will require 168 of them to fully ascend. Travelers can collect all the Nilotpala Lotuses in their own world before joining other players' worlds and asking for their Lotuses.

2) Divining / Sealed / Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Scrolls are a common drop material obtained by defeating Samachurls in Genshin Impact. Since this enemy has been in the game ever since its release, there is no doubt that veterans already have a whole stock of them. However, new players can farm this item anywhere in Teyvat as Samachurls spawn in every region in-game except the Underground Mine: Chasm.

3) Perpetual Caliber

Aeonblight Drakes location in Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Perpetual Caliber is an ascension item dropped by the Aeonblight Drake, a normal boss in Sumeru. Since Layla needs 46 of these materials for her ascension, Travelers will need to fight the Aeonblight Drake around 23 times to gather enough resources. Additionally, by using Original Resin to claim the rewards, they might also receive Shivada Jade gems.

Layla's Talent Level-Up Materials from Level 1-10

For her talents alone, Layla will require another set of materials. One of the necessary items can be obtained from Samachurls, just like her ascension materials, while the other materials must be obtained from different domains. These include:

Divining Scroll x18 / Sealed Scroll x66 / Forbidden Curse Scroll x93 Teachings of Ingenuity x9 / Guide to Ingenuity x63 / Philosophies of Ingenuity x114 Mirror of Mushin x18

1) Teachings / Guide / Philosophies of Ingenuity

Steeple of Ignorance domain location (Image via HoYoverse)

Ingenuity Talent Books are materials that can be obtained by completing the challenges in the Steeple of Ignorance domain. These books will only be available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, so players must plan it out accordingly.

2) Mirror of Mushin

Shouki no Kami weekly boss in Sumeru City (Image via HoYoverse)

Mirror of Mushin is undeniably one of the hardest materials to farm because the chances of obtaining this item are random, and players can only redeem the rewards once a week from the Joururi Workshop domain. Alternatively, they can use Dream Solvent in Genshin Impact to convert one weekly boss material into another.

Aside from her ascension and talent skill materials, the developer also revealed Layla's talent details for Genshin Impact players to look at before making a decision on whether they want to wish for her or not.

